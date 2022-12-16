Peter Skoronski declares for draft

Getty Images

One of 2023’s top offensive line prospects has officially thrown his name into the draft pool.

Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski announced his intention to enter the NFL on Friday. Northwestern is not playing in a bowl game this year, so Skoronski had no choice to make about playing a final game for the school.

Skoronski became a starter during his freshman year and did not miss a game during his three years with the Wildcats. He was All-Big Ten in all three seasons and a unanimous AP All-American this season. He was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy for the nation’s best offensive lineman.

Most draft analysts project Skoronski will be off the board early in the first round this April.