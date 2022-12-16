Raiders name Josh Jacobs a captain for rest of the season

Getty images

The Raiders will have another player with a “C” on his chest for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Head coach Josh McDaniels announced running back Josh Jacobs will be a captain moving forward. It came about because it was something the team’s current captains effectively demanded.

McDaniels made the announcement at the end of his Friday press conference.

“One other thing — I think this is great,” McDaniels said. “Our captains brought this up today and based on, he didn’t have a full offseason all the rest of it, but through his leadership, his commitment, his effort, his unselfishness, his willingness to do whatever is asked to help the team win, I’d say his recovery, his rehab, his ability to stay out there on the field, our captains mandated that Josh Jacobs join them.

“So, he will be a captain moving forward and I’m proud of him for doing that. So, just wanted to let you guys know that.”

It’s been a strong fourth season for Jacobs, who had his fifth-year option declined in the spring and played substantial snaps in the Hall of Fame game back in August. He currently leads the league with 1,402 yards rushing and 1,748 yards from scrimmage, having amassed at least 140 yards rushing in five games this season. He’s also scored 11 touchdowns.

Jacobs was a captain last season.

The Raiders will have an interesting decision to make on Jacobs after the season, given that Jacobs is a pending free agent.