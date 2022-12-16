Report: Tyler Lockett may miss only one game after finger surgery

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett may be back sooner than later as the Seahawks make a playoff push in the last three weeks of the season.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Lockett is expected to undergo surgery to repair his broken finger suffered in Thursday’s loss to the Seahawks. While a return-to-play timeline won’t be established until after the procedure, it’s possible Lockett will miss only one game and return for the last two weeks.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll made a Friday appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM radio and did not exactly confirm that report.

“I don’t have any update this morning but the conclusion is correct of what happened. We’ll see what that takes in a couple days here,” Carroll said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com.

Lockett is a key piece of Seattle’s offense. He leads the team with 964 yards and eight touchdowns on 78 catches.

The Seahawks face the Chiefs on the road in Week 16 before hosting the Jets and Rams in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively.