Russell Wilson out, Brett Rypien to start for Broncos vs. Cardinals

December 16, 2022
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Brett Rypien will start for Denver, coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Hackett said Wilson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, but the team decided it would be better to give Wilson the week off after he was knocked out on the field five days ago. Hackett said Wilson’s safety is the franchise’s primary concern.

This will be Rypien’s second start of the season; he also started the Broncos’ Week Seven loss to the Jets.

