Sean Kugler files arbitration case against Cardinals over his firing

December 16, 2022
The Cardinals’ trip to Mexico City was marred by the sudden and abrupt termination of offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The firing happened after Kugler had allegedly groped a woman.

It all happened so quickly, that the question of whether Kugler did or didn’t actually do it was never explored. We now know that Kugler claims he didn’t do it.

An Arizona law firm has announced that it has filed on Kugler’s behalf a request for arbitration, with multiple claims against the Cardinals. A press release contends that Kugler was “sent home from Mexico City on November 21, 2022, prior to the Cardinals Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers for unsubstantiated allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard.”

“The allegations against Coach Kugler are simply untrue and have caused Sean, his wife and family enormous personal and professional damage,” attorney Michael Petitti said. “Coach and his family have been desperate to understand from the Cardinals’ front office and others what rationale or evidence was used to terminate him for cause.”

Kugler contends that the Cardinals fired him “without conducting a thorough investigation or interviewing him.”

“Respecting women is a core value for me, and something I have instilled in my children and the players that I coach,” Kugler said in the press release. “The mysterious allegations by the Cardinals are untrue, and I want to clear my name. Be it a miscommunication or mistaken identity, my family and I will cooperate fully and honestly with the NFL, Cardinals, or any other agency to get to the truth in this matter and restore my reputation. There are incredible people that work in the game — from league level to my players, fellow coaches, and incredible support staff. I simply want to get back to doing what I love, and would like my family to have peace.”

It’s a jarring development, and just the latest mess to engulf a Cardinals franchise that seems to be coming apart at the seams.

And it will be interesting to learn more about the basis for the idea that it was a “miscommunication or mistaken identity.” Who would Kugler have been confused with?

The whole thing was strange from the start. And it’s now getting ever stranger.

  1. Um, No you don’t get to sue for this dude just ride off into the sunset. Zero chance this doesnt get thrown out of court.

  2. One team fires someone on the spot over a single unconfirmed and uninvestigated allegation, and another team pays a serial abuser with dozens of victims a quarter-billion dollars to be their franchise QB.

    I miss being able to enjoy this league.

  3. QB is labeled as being more competitive and caring about his rank in Call of Duty then his NFL career

    D-Hop is getting more frustrated by the snap everytime he takes the field

    The GM should been canned or resigned yrs ago

    Head coach is over his head with play calling, game situations and handling today’s NFL player ego

    Owner is oblivious to his GM he trust in

    Now assistant coach claiming he was fired without cause

    Always has been the most irrelevant team in the NFC WEST

    Don’t worry though. Keep that home locker room nice and warm will be there in February to claim our 6th

    Bang Bang

  4. The media has gotten so far away from the great American tradition of, “Innocent until proven guilty.” Happy to see this development.

  5. And their GM just disappeared for “health reasons”. Maybe he fired this guy incorrectly, guy files lawsuit which the team certainly knew was coming, and the GM was “quiet fired”? The team is a mess and the QB and Coach signed long term expensive extensions just this past offseason. Perhaps the owner should clean house.

  7. It was a really fast decision. I assumed it was quick because his guilt was obvious. Now he issued a categorical denial, so maybe not so cut and dry. AZ will look like a clown show if it turns out he didn’t do anything

  9. I was curious that the timeline of events wasnt more clear when this story came out. Mexico is a country that you have to worry about false accusations and blackmail attempts or any kind of criminal things that happen to people from outside the country. If he is innocent I hope he is able to clear his name because these kinds of things can ruin an innocent mans life. Whats really sad is that the people who own and work for the Commanders may never face justice but the NFL is the type of company to fire someone for unsubstantiated accusations but never even really look into an exec who was filming cheerleaders in the locker room

