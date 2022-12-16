The 49ers have a dilemma over the final three weeks of the regular season

Getty Images

The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season.

With three games left, the only real question for the 49ers is whether they finish as the No. 2 seed or the No. 3 seed. They’re most likely not catching the Eagles for the top spot, and they won’t fall behind the NFC South champion, which is essentially locked in at No. 4.

So it’s two or three. Given the reckless abandon with which its players play, does it make sense to just empty the bench for Commanders, at Raiders, and Cardinals — and to protect the core players?

There’s merit in having this conversation. Like every team, the 49ers need to have its best players healthy for the postseason. Unlike most teams, the 49ers have a run-through-a-brick-wall mentality that can get players injured.

They can’t be asked to tap the brakes. The best way to keep them healthy is to leave them in the garage.

What’s the risk of resting starters? If the 49ers are the No. 3 seed, they’d have to go to Minnesota (at worst) for the divisional round. So the 49ers can dismantle the Vikings there, instead of doing so at home.

Really, does anyone think the Vikings can compete with the 49ers? All that matters at this point is the location of the game.

And all that matters to the 49ers is ensuring that their best players are available to play in the playoffs. Given the way those players play, it makes sense to consider keeping them off the field.