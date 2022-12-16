Todd Bowles says Bucs record isn’t a surprise: “You are what your record says you are”

Getty Images

The 6-7 Buccaneers are still in first place and have a strong chance to win the NFC South.

But Tampa Bay has not been a good team this year — as evidenced by their sub-.500 record with just four games left in the season.

Still, head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that he’s not surprised at the Buccaneers’ record through 13 games.

“It’s not a surprise. You are what your record says you are,” Bowles said in his press conference. “You wish you could have played better, but we’re 6-7. We’re still fighting for something and that’s the goal. You’re not going to look back unless you don’t achieve the goals. Our goals are still in front of us so we’re going full-steam ahead.”

It’s true that the Buccaneers will still make it to the postseason with a few wins. And with Tom Brady behind center, anything can happen in January.

But making it to the playoffs isn’t guaranteed, especially with the Bucs facing the Bengals, Cardinals, Panthers — who beat them 21-3 in Week Seven — and the Falcons in the last four weeks.