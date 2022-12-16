Tyler Boyd “kind of went in shock” after finger injury, but expects to play Sunday

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd left last Sunday’s game with a finger injury and initial reports said that he might miss a couple of weeks as he recovers from it.

That report looks like it was overly cautious. Boyd has practiced on a limited basis both days this week despite suffering an dislocation that saw his bone break the skin during the Bengals’ win over the Browns.

“I kind of went in shock,” Boyd said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off. But at the same time, my adrenaline was pumping. So, it wasn’t really hurting or fazing me. The only thing I was worried about was getting back out there to help my guys.”

Boyd will have to take extra precautions to protect the finger, but said that “at the end of the day, I can play” against the Buccaneers this weekend and the Bengals would welcome his help as they try to move closer to winning the AFC West for the second straight season.