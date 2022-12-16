Zac Taylor: I feel good about Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd playing this week

Getty Images

It sounds like the Bengals’ offense will be closer to full strength when Cincinnati takes on Tampa Bay this weekend.

Per multiple reporters, head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that he’s feeling good about Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd playing this week. Taylor said Higgins and Boyd were both full participants in Friday’s practice.

Higgins was on the field for just one play in last week’s victory over Cleveland. Boyd got two offensive snaps in before exiting the game with a finger injury.

Ja'Marr Chase carried the load at receiver and had 10 catches on 15 targets for 119 yards with a touchdown.

But, Taylor said defensive end Trey Hendrickson (wrist) and cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) have been ruled out for the contest. Hendrickson is second on the team with 6.0 sacks but leads Cincinnati with 22 QB hits.

Taylor also noted cornerback Jalen Davis (thumb) may play, but the Bengals will take more time to evaluate him over the next couple of days.