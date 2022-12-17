Bills clinch playoff berth with last-play field goal to beat Dolphins 32-29

Getty Images

Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal on the last play of Saturday night’s game giving the Bills a 32-29 victory over the Dolphins.

It clinched a playoff berth for the Bills, the fourth consecutive season they have made the postseason.

The Bills are 11-3, and the Dolphins fell to 8-6 with their third consecutive loss.

Buffalo trailed 29-21 with 11:56 remaining, but scored the final 11 points to avenge their 21-19 loss to the Dolphins in Week 3.

After the Bills had tied the game on Dawson Knox‘s 5-yard touchdown catch and Josh Allen’s leap over the goal line on the 2-point conversion, the Dolphins drove to the Buffalo 43 before stalling. Nyheim Hines barely held onto Thomas Morstead‘s punt at the Buffalo 7, which is where the Bills started their final drive.

The Bills went 3-for-3 on their first three third downs on the drive, including getting a defensive pass interference penalty on Kader Kohou on third-and-six. Kohou’s 17-yard penalty against Isaiah McKenzie gave the Bills the ball at the Miami 13.

Two plays later, Devin Singletary looked like he could have run it in for an 11-yard touchdown but instead slid down at the Miami 4. Allen took a knee on third down, and, following a timeout with two seconds left, Bass kicked the game-winner.

The Bills celebrated with snow angels on the field.

They gained 446 yards with Allen passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns and running for 77 yards on 10 carries. Knox caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Of their 405 yards, the Dolphins ran for 188 with Raheem Mostert gaining 136 on 17 carries.

Tua Tagovailoa went 17-of-30 for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaylen Waddle caught three for 114 yards and one touchdown.