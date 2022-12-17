Bills lead Dolphins 7-3 after first quarter

Posted by Charean Williams on December 17, 2022, 8:57 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
It’s cold in Buffalo, but it’s not currently snowing.

The Bills and Dolphins are off to a warm start. Both teams punted on their first possession, and both teams scored on their second possession. The Dolphins got a field goal, though, and the Bills a touchdown.

Buffalo took a 7-3 with 1:05 remaining in the first quarter.

Josh Allen threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Morris, who was matched up with safety Jevon Holland.

It completed a four-play, 75-yard drive.

Dawson Knox had a 45-yard reception in the possession.

Allen now is 5-of-7 for 99 yards and a score.

The Dolphins went 52 yards in 14 plays, with Jason Sanders kicking a 39-yard field goal. On third-and-one from the Miami 11, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked by Shaq Lawson. Lawson forced a fumble that the Dolphins recovered.

Bills lead Dolphins 7-3 after first quarter

  1. I guess it’s ok for the fans to throw snowballs in the middle of plays with no recourse. Way to stay classy billsmafia

  2. Come on bills mafia. Stop throwing snowballs on the field. That snow is not soft and fluffy and you are embarrassing the rest of us.

  3. “Snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour could hit Buffalo during Dolphins-Bills game” the headline said.
    ——————————-
    Where’s all the massive snow?!?!? What about the “brutal” Buffalo weather???

    Hell, it’s colder here at my home — in Florida!!!

  5. This was advertised as a snow game and all I’ve seen is fans in the stadium throwing snowballs. Another pathetic product by the NFL!

