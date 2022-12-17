Bills rule out Mitch Morse with a concussion

Getty Images

The Bills ruled out center Mitch Morse with a concussion.

Morse left in the first half for a cognitive evaluation and didn’t return.

It is concerning because of Morse’s history of concussions. He was diagnosed with a fifth career concussion in 2020, and it is not known if he has had any more since.

David Quessenberry now is playing right guard with Greg Van Roten moving to center.

The Dolphins reported a forearm injury for receiver Jaylen Waddle and listed him as questionable to return, but he has.

Miami leads 29-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Jaelan Phillips had a strip-sack of Josh Allen, and Christian Wilkins recovered for the Dolphins at the Buffalo 47. The Dolphins got a 47-yard Jason Sanders field goal out of it.