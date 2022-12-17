Bills score on final play of first half to take a 21-13 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Bills had only four possessions in the first half. They scored on three of them.

Buffalo leads the Dolphins 21-13 at halftime.

Josh Allen has thrown for 217 yards and three touchdowns, completing 16 of 23 passes. Nine different players have a reception.

Dawson Knox has three catches for 65 yards, and Stefon Diggs has added three for 49. Cole Beasley, signed to the practice squad last week, started and made his first catch in his return to Buffalo. His reception went for 9 yards.

The Bills scored their final touchdown on a 4-yard pass to James Cook with no time left in the second quarter. They now have 69 points in the final two minutes of the first half this season.

Quintin Morris caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Allen, and Nyheim Hines had a 10-yard touchdown catch.

The Dolphins have had no problem running the ball, gaining 126 on the ground. Raheem Mostert has 108 yards on 11 carries, and Salvon Ahmed has an 11-yard touchdown run.

Tua Tagovailoa is 8-of-16 for 101 yards.

The Dolphins’ problems have come in the red zone: They are 1-for-3 inside the Bills’ 20-yard line. Miami settled for Jason Sanders‘ field goals of 39 and 21 yards after getting as close as the Buffalo 11 and 3 on two of their scoring possessions.

The Dolphins have another secondary concern with safety Jevon Holland leaving late in the second quarter with a neck injury. He is questionable to return.

Miami already was without Byron Jones, Brandon Jones, Nik Needham, Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell in the secondary. Corner Justin Bethel was playing safety after Holland left.