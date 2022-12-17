Broncos activate Randy Gregory and Billy Turner, place Dre’Mont Jones on IR

Getty Images

The Broncos have activated edge rusher Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner off injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Gregory has been on IR since suffering a knee injury in Week Four. Turner also had a knee injury suffered in Week 10.

Having signed with the Broncos in free agency, Gregory recorded 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two tackles for loss, and seven QB hits before he was injured.

The Broncos had a roster spot open so the only corresponding move was to put defensive end Dre’Mont Jones on injured reserve. He suffered a hip injury in last week’s loss to the Chiefs and did not practice all week.

With the Broncos electing to sit quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday despite him clearing the concussion protocol, Denver elevated quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and running back Devine Ozigbo to the gameday roster from the practice squad.