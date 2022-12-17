Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform.

It’s the smart move by the Broncos.

Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming into the ground. He was woozy. He literally had a lump on his head, like Pete Puma after some Bugs Bunny wordplay.

And what’s the point in rushing him back? The Broncos are eliminated. Ownership surely has decided what it will do about coach Nathaniel Hackett after the season ends. And, even if they haven’t, there’s no reason to think a win over the even-more-beleaguered Cardinals will change anything.

The season is lost. Nothing that happens on Sunday will change that. If Wilson plays, he could suffer another concussion.

The real question is whether they should just shut him down for the rest of the year. If there’s going to be a new coaching staff after the season, there’s no reason to keep playing him.

It wouldn’t be a classic “soft” tank, because the Seahawks have Denver’s first-round pick. But the Broncos have other picks that would land higher in their respective rounds, so there’s a hidden benefit to seeing 3-10 become 3-14.

That said, 3-14 would become Denver’s worst record since 2-7 in the strike-shortened 1982, and the Broncos’ worst full-season mark since going 3-11 in 1967.

So, yes, it’s an organizational decision. And it’s a smart one. We’ll see how many more smart organizational decisions are made in the coming months, if only to balance the (in hindsight) not-smart decisions of 2022.