Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform.

It’s the smart move by the Broncos.

Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming into the ground. He was woozy. He literally had a lump on his head, like Pete Puma after some Bugs Bunny wordplay.

And what’s the point in rushing him back? The Broncos are eliminated. Ownership surely has decided what it will do about coach Nathaniel Hackett after the season ends. And, even if they haven’t, there’s no reason to think a win over the even-more-beleaguered Cardinals will change anything.

The season is lost. Nothing that happens on Sunday will change that. If Wilson plays, he could suffer another concussion.

The real question is whether they should just shut him down for the rest of the year. If there’s going to be a new coaching staff after the season, there’s no reason to keep playing him.

It wouldn’t be a classic “soft” tank, because the Seahawks have Denver’s first-round pick. But the Broncos have other picks that would land higher in their respective rounds, so there’s a hidden benefit to seeing 3-10 become 3-14.

That said, 3-14 would become Denver’s worst record since 2-7 in the strike-shortened 1982, and the Broncos’ worst full-season mark since going 3-11 in 1967.

So, yes, it’s an organizational decision. And it’s a smart one. We’ll see how many more smart organizational decisions are made in the coming months, if only to balance the (in hindsight) not-smart decisions of 2022.

  3. The abysmal performance of Coach Hackett makes me wonder how head coach searches are assessed in the first place. Being a good OC or DC doesn’t seem to have much relation to HC skills and responsibilities. Don’t billionaires and their front offices have any grown-up, professional system or process to judge a candidate’s qualifications? Then again, many of us have already experienced in our own lives the frustration of, “So this is the person management hired to replace the other person!? What were they thinking?”

  4. A soft tank is a good idea for this horrendous and lost season. The defense is still solid even without chubb but everyone knows that they grotesquely overpaid Wilson and that nate “cant” hackett is not going to be back next year. The ownership is new and not tied to hackett.. he will be gone… never underestimate billionaires’ desire to look good.

  5. I prefer the very early Daffy Duck. The one who splashed around a pond saying “I’m not kawazy, I just don’t give a darn”.

  8. Broncos fans who wanted/expected Wilson to have an MVP season this year are also not smart. This is for building a foundation for the future. Also for helping to usher out the Hackett experience as quickly as possible.

  9. Let’s not forget that the entire Denver offense has been blown up by injuries. Give them a healthy o-line and they’d have a few more wins. But if Wilson’s finger injury last year is still affecting his accuracy…well let’s just say he won’t be leading them to the promised land.

