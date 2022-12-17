Browns extend lead but lose Jadeveon Clowney with concussion

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
The Browns are starting to pull away from the Ravens.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson hit Donovan Peoples-Jones for a touchdown pass that made the score 13-3 Browns late in the third quarter.

So far the Ravens’ offense has been able to do nothing behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who threw a costly interception deep in Cleveland territory.

It hasn’t been all good news for Cleveland: Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering a concussion late in the second quarter.

The Ravens are going to need a big fourth quarter, or else they’re going to be in real danger of losing the AFC North lead.

  2. I despise both of these teams. They are both looking pretty sloppy. Steelers would crush either one of them.

