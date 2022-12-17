Browns lead Ravens 3-0

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 17, 2022, 5:09 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

If you were busy watching the Vikings beat the Colts in the greatest comeback in NFL history, let us catch you up on what you’ve missed in the Ravens-Browns game.

The short answer: Not much.

The Browns lead the Ravens 3-0, after Cleveland kicked a field goal early in the second quarter following a scoreless first quarter.

The Ravens marched down to the Browns’ 7-yard line early in the game but were stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1. Tyler Huntley started the game 3-for-3 passing, but for only six yards. Deshaun Watson is 8-for-10 for 58 yards.

