Browns lead Ravens 6-3 at halftime

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 17, 2022, 5:55 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

It’s been a kickers’ duel in the first half in Cleveland, and surprisingly, it was Baltimore’s kicker who missed first.

The Browns lead 6-3 at halftime after Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made one field goal but missed a second field goal attempt as time expired. Browns kicker Cade York hit both of his field goal attempts.

One situation that bears monitoring is that Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney went to the locker room early. It was unclear what kind of injury Clowney sustained.

A loss today would deal a big blow to the Ravens’ hopes of winning the AFC North. They have 30 minutes to come back.

2 responses to “Browns lead Ravens 6-3 at halftime

  1. I do hope the Browns win but it’d be nice if they won with DeShaun Watson having a terrible game

