Browns shut down lifeless Ravens

Playing without the injured Lamar Jackson, the Ravens couldn’t do much of anything right today in Cleveland.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had a rough day filling in for Jackson, the Ravens, defense struggled to get off the field, and even all-time great kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goal attempts as the Browns won 13-3.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t played particularly well since returning from his 11-game suspension for sexually assaulting massage therapists, but he did enough for the Browns today, completing 18 of 28 passes for 161 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. The Browns got a solid game from Nick Chubb, who carried 21 times for 99 yards.

Huntley completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. The longer Huntley plays, the more the Ravens miss Jackson.

The win improves the Browns’ record to 6-8 on the season. It’s probably too late for them to make a serious run at the playoffs, but they’ll have some opportunities to play spoiler.

The loss drops the Ravens to 9-5 and a half-game behind the Bengals for first place in the AFC North. The Ravens may still be able to make some noise in the postseason, but they’re going to need Jackson healthy. Without him, they look lost.

28 responses to "Browns shut down lifeless Ravens

  1. Whatever limitations Lamar might have, it is clear he is critical to the ravens ability to win. For the second year in a row his injury is hurting the ravens. Ravens are in a catch 22. I understand why they are hesitant to pay him, but what else are they going to do.

  2. did they miss a down ? the last play of the 3rd qtr was WR screen to Ravens ..first down at the Browns 35 .. when they came back to start the 4th it was second down ??

  4. As the only game on tv, this was excellent vindication for Lamar with the world watching. He is not the problem with offence.

    Lamar has been working miracles with this Ravens team. Last week scored on 16 points as well. Tucker makes field goals they still lose.

  5. Plenty people calling out the Vikings earlier for being frauds.
    At least they won, whereas the Ravens didn’t. Cream puff schedule and they’re still going to blow the division title.
    Frauds.

  6. The last full game Jackson played without Jk Dobbins the scored 27 despite 3 dropped Td passes and last as the defense blew the lead twice. They have scored 29 points in 3 games since. Hopefully this put to bed the Huntley is better folks and better start to realize that Jackson is doing more with less than anyone. This is the worst group of skill position players in the league by far. Jackson an elite QB with a terrible supporting cast. Pay him.

  7. billshistorian says:
    December 17, 2022 at 7:29 pm
    Whatever limitations Lamar might have, it is clear he is critical to the ravens ability to win. For the second year in a row his injury is hurting the ravens. Ravens are in a catch 22. I understand why they are hesitant to pay him, but what else are they going to do.

    ——————-

    The problem is the Ravens are a bad team which is somewhat masked by Lamar’s unique running ability. That he occasionaly throws the ball is a bonus.

  9. why would they (over-)pay lamar when he’s hurt every year? the team can barely function with him. what happens when they pay him some outlandish amount, he gets hurt, and they have no money to sign any type of quality players?

  11. No credit to the defense today?what makes you think Jackson would have made a difference? He has thrown multiple interceptions in a game before.

  14. If the Browns would realize they need to run Nick Chubb 20 times a game they would never lose a single game.

  15. Browns 6-8, pft says “too late to make the playoffs”, Steelers 5-8 “never count this team out, until they’re mathematically eliminated they’re still the Steelers”

  17. amaf22 says:
    December 17, 2022 at 7:43 pm
    why would they (over-)pay lamar when he’s hurt every year? the team can barely function with him. what happens when they pay him some outlandish amount, he gets hurt, and they have no money to sign any type of quality players?

    =================

    Draft well. Justin Jefferson and Rashod Bateman make virtually the same amount of money. Jackson is currently on his rookie contract. Why is talent around him so bad now? That’s the person who is the problem. Jackson like all elite QBs cover up lots of holes.

  18. Browns played well and were fortunate. Calais Campbell going out helped Chubb ice it in the 4th qtr. He always kills The Browns run game and his absence allowed a weakened Browns O-line to gain the upper hand in the run game. That and Watson being a run threat. Lamar is the dude despite what ignorant Raven fans think and he was out. QB matters and matters most in Dec/Jan. Browns future looks good. If Ravens are smart and sign Lamar I think AFC North looks fun next year.

  19. Everybody keeps saying Baltimore needs to get Lamar better WR`s and of course they do, They know that too but they have been in on most available WR and top WR don`t want to go play in Lamar`s offense. You think D.Adams or T.Hill wanted to go run block and ran around for 6-7 seconds while Lamar holds the ball? They don`t catch 100 balls and get paid that way. Thats why M.Brown wanted out. They have to hit on draft picks because that is the most unfreindly WR offense in the NFL and maybe even college outside of the service academy`s.

  22. I applaud this author for writing “11-game suspension for sexually assaulting massage therapists”. Not many media outlets have been upfront about why he was suspended.

  23. Maybe if the Ravens lock themselves in to giving $40 million per year more of the cap to a running quarterback with five years of NFL wear already on his body, that will get them over the hump, same players minus $40 million of them every year. Then again, maybe not.

  24. Vikings scored 36 points in 30 minutes. It has taken the Ravens the WHOLE MONTH of December to score 37. When you put true position skill players on the field with any QB you increase your chances to win. Also when you are running the ball for 200 yards plus and averaging 5-6 yards per carry, why are you throwing the ball on 3rd down and less than 5? The Ravens have been flying by the seat of their pants for 2 plus seasons. First you lose games, then you lose the players, and lastly, you lose the fans. The Ravens are somewhere between step #2 and step #3. No true skill position players other than the Tight end, and a Swiss Cheese defensive backfield are a recipe for failure. If, and that is a BIG IF, they make the post season, they are 1 and done. Nobody in the league fears this team.

  25. johnc44 says:
    December 17, 2022 at 8:31 pm
    Everybody keeps saying Baltimore needs to get Lamar better WR`s and of course they do, They know that too but they have been in on most available WR and top WR don`t want to go play in Lamar`s offense. You think D.Adams or T.Hill wanted to go run block and ran around for 6-7 seconds while Lamar holds the ball? They don`t catch 100 balls and get paid that way. Thats why M.Brown wanted out. They have to hit on draft picks because that is the most unfreindly WR offense in the NFL and maybe even college outside of the service academy`s

    ===================================

    That’s simply not true. Hollywood Brown got more than his fair share of targets and put up pro bowl numbers despite the fact that he wasn’t that good. They didn’t even attempt to replace him in the draft. They instead drafted a 3rd safety with their first pick. The Eagles run more than the Ravens and yet AJ Brown agreed to be traded there with Jalen Hurts coming off a pretty shaky year. That excuse does not hold up.

  27. Justin Tucker should’ve done more high knees. Maybe he wouldn’t have missed TWICE.

    RaVeNs FlOcK lEtS fLy!!!!

