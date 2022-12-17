Cardinals activate Will Hernandez from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals made the expected move to fill their open roster spot, activating offensive guard Will Hernandez from injured reserve on Saturday.

Hernandez missed the minimum four games after being put on IR with an injured pectoral muscle.

He is expected to return to his right guard spot, which had been manned by Max Garcia. Garcia could get some work at left guard.

The Cardinals also elevated cornerback Nate Hairston and defensive tackle Manny Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Hairston’s elevation could serve as a sign that Antonio Hamilton (back) won’t play against the Broncos.

Byron Murphy already is out with a back issue, so the Cardinals could have Marco Wilson and rookie Christian Matthew as their starting corners. They also have Jace Whittaker, and Isaiah Simmons could see more snaps in the slot.