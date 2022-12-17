Colts crushing Vikings, lead 33-0 at halftime

December 17, 2022
Saturday was supposed to be a coronation of sorts for the Vikings. Defeat the Colts and the team would celebrate clinching the NFC North with hats and T-shirts.

But that dream has turned into a nightmare.

Indianapolis leads Minnesota 33-0 at halftime after a disaster of a first two quarters for the home team in purple.

The Colts have scored on offense, defense, and special teams to build their lead. And frankly, the game should be more out of hand. Indianapolis has scored just one touchdown in four red-zone opportunities. Chase McLaughlin has hit four field goals, three of which have come from inside 30 yards.

The Colts’ first touchdown came on a blocked punt, which linebacker JoJo Domann took 24 yards to the end zone.

Indianapolis turned a Dalvin Cook fumble into a Matt Ryan 1-yard touchdown pass. And then Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six midway through the second quarter.

The Vikings twice tried to get a spark by going for it on fourth down deep in their own territory. The first time, Cook was stuffed for no gain. The second was a fake punt and punter Ryan Wright sailed the throw incomplete.

Minnesota has just three first downs and 82 total yards — 40 of which came on one run by Cook.

Cousins is 6-of-12 passing for 43 yards.

On the other side, running back Jonathan Taylor is out with an ankle injury. But Deon Jackson has rushed for 41 yards on nine carries. Ryan is 9-of-15 passing for 118 yards.

The Vikings will get the ball to start the second half. But down by 33, it may not matter how many times they have the ball.

  2. I wanted to watch a football game……ended up watching a comedy. Thanks for the laughs, Vikes!!!

  3. The wheels are falling off. Donatell needs to be fired. We are not a team made to do anything in the playoffs. Even if we miraculously get the 2nd seed, I don’t think we beat the 7th seed. Embarrassing!

  6. Even Mike Zimmer, Leslie Frazier and Brad Childress’ vanilla offenses weren’t as bad as Kevin O’Connel’s. This guy looks like Sean McVays errand boy more and more each day.

  8. What an absolute clown, joke of this team is. Embarrassing on so many levels. Soft, pathetic pretenders

  11. Vikings started to blitz in the 2nd quarter. You could easily imagine KOC yelling at Donatell “BLITZ OR BE UNEMPLOYED DURING THIS GAME!” Why the heck after all the talk this week about the soft defense did Donatell start so soft again!??

  12. Some Vikings fans were protesting that the niners could handle them in Minneapolis. Need I say more?

  14. Where are all of the Patriot fans who flood every Colts article claiming the Colts are obviously tanking and Saturday is a joke. Pretty comical how they are always posting on every Colts article until they are completely owned and hide like the weaklings they are.

  15. I used to love the Vikings for decades. That stopped when A Barr injured Rodgers, ruining his season. Barr should have been suspended for a year without pay. But now, I’d like to see MN make a comeback. They need to fix a few things, but have a light schedule with Bears Lions Giants left.

  18. Playing against Jeff Saturday on a Saturday is too much cosmic energy for the Vikings to overcome

  21. I told you they were frauds. This is very satisfying for me because i hate the Vikes. LOL

