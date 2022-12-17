Colts crushing Vikings, lead 33-0 at halftime

Getty Images

Saturday was supposed to be a coronation of sorts for the Vikings. Defeat the Colts and the team would celebrate clinching the NFC North with hats and T-shirts.

But that dream has turned into a nightmare.

Indianapolis leads Minnesota 33-0 at halftime after a disaster of a first two quarters for the home team in purple.

The Colts have scored on offense, defense, and special teams to build their lead. And frankly, the game should be more out of hand. Indianapolis has scored just one touchdown in four red-zone opportunities. Chase McLaughlin has hit four field goals, three of which have come from inside 30 yards.

The Colts’ first touchdown came on a blocked punt, which linebacker JoJo Domann took 24 yards to the end zone.

Indianapolis turned a Dalvin Cook fumble into a Matt Ryan 1-yard touchdown pass. And then Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six midway through the second quarter.

The Vikings twice tried to get a spark by going for it on fourth down deep in their own territory. The first time, Cook was stuffed for no gain. The second was a fake punt and punter Ryan Wright sailed the throw incomplete.

Minnesota has just three first downs and 82 total yards — 40 of which came on one run by Cook.

Cousins is 6-of-12 passing for 43 yards.

On the other side, running back Jonathan Taylor is out with an ankle injury. But Deon Jackson has rushed for 41 yards on nine carries. Ryan is 9-of-15 passing for 118 yards.

The Vikings will get the ball to start the second half. But down by 33, it may not matter how many times they have the ball.