Danielle Hunter active, Garrett Bradbury inactive for Vikings-Colts

As the Vikings try to clinch the NFC North with a victory over the Colts on Saturday, they’ll have to do it without their starting center.

But they will have one of their key defensive players.

While edge rusher Danielle Hunter is active after he was listed as questionable with a neck injury, center Garrett Bradbury is inactive.

Bradbury has been dealing with a back injury and also missed last week’s game against Detroit. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said earlier this week that Bradbury might be able to return, but it would depend on how his back is feeling.

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw is returning to play against the Colts. He had been out since suffering a concussion during the Week 11 loss to Dallas.

Cornerback Kalon Barnes, defensive lineman Ross Blacklock, outside linebacker Patrick Jones, and cornerback Parry Nickerson are also inactive for Minnesota.

Nickerson was elevated from the practice squad but is inactive.

For the Colts, Nick Foles is back as the backup to Matt Ryan as Sam Ehlinger is inactive.

Cornerback Kenny Moore, defensive end Ben Banogu, cornerback Brandon Facyson, center Wesley French, receiver Mike Strachan, and defensive tackle Chris Williams are also inactive for Indianapolis.