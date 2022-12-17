Dawson Knox scores TD, Josh Allen the 2-point conversion to tie the game

Getty Images

Dawson Knox caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen with 9:02 remaining to draw the Bills to within 29-27 of the Dolphins. Allen’s run on the 2-point conversion has tied the game.

With the snow now falling hard, the Bills went 75 yards on seven plays.

Allen had a 44-yard run to the Miami 13, and then, on the next play, he ran for 5 yards before running out of bounds. Elandon Roberts was penalized for unnecessary roughness, which turned out to be a 4-yard penalty.

On third-and-goal from the 5, Allen found Knox for the score.

The Dolphins had 12 players on the field for the 2-point try, moving the ball to the 1-yard line. Allen leaped across the goal line, holding the ball across before it was knocked loose. Officials originally ruled it a fumble before overturning it on replay.

Allen has thrown for 264 yards and run for 80.