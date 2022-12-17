Jaylen Waddle’s 67-yard touchdown catch draws Dolphins within 21-19 of Bills

Getty Images

The Bills scored a touchdown on the final play of the first half. They got the kickoff to start the second half and with a chance to take a two-score lead.

Instead, the Bills went three-and-out, and the Dolphins scored 51 seconds later.

We have a ball game in Buffalo.

Jaylen Waddle scored on a 67-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa, somehow getting wide open behind the Bills secondary and racing untouched to the end zone. The Dolphins went for 2, and Tagovailoa’s pass fell incomplete.

With 12:48 remaining in the third quarter, the Dolphins trail 21-19.

Waddle has three catches for 114 yards and now has a career-high seven touchdowns on the season.