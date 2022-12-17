Jonathan Taylor downgraded to out, but Colts push lead to 20-0 over Vikings

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 17, 2022, 1:48 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Between the Colts and Vikings, one team has a chance to clinch a division and the other is ostensibly playing for pride at 4-8-1.

But Indianapolis is beating the brakes off Minnesota early, increasing its lead to 20-0 early on in the second quarter.

Down 1o-0, it looked like the Vikings were going to get themselves back in the game when running back Dalvin Cook darted out to a 40-yard run to start the possession after a blocked punt was returned for a touchdown.

But on the next play, Cook fumbled — the ball getting knocked out by linebacker Zaire Franklin. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers recovered the loose ball for an extra possession.

Tight end Jelani Woods took a pass 36 yards to put Minnesota in scoring position and quarterback Matt Ryan’s pass to Ashton Dulin put Indianapolis at the 1-yard line.

Ryan then hit running back Deon Jackson with a swing pass for the 1-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing drive, the Vikings elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 31-yard line. But Cook was stuffed for no gain, resulting in a turnover on downs.

The Colts made it to Minnesota’s 8-yard line for third-and-2, but Zack Moss was stuffed for a 2-yard loss. So the club settled for a 28-yard field goal to make it 20-0.

However, it’s not all good news for the Colts. Running back Jonathan Taylor has been downgraded from questionable to out with his ankle injury.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Jonathan Taylor downgraded to out, but Colts push lead to 20-0 over Vikings

  3. Kevin O’Connell getting absolutely schooled by Jeff Saturday in all aspects of the game is quite hilarious. How many times will the Vikings swing and miss on coaches? Jim Harbaugh fell right in their lap and they still blew it.

  4. I’ve been a Vikings fan my entire life, but this team bleeping embarrassing. Cute they hit double digit wins, but I feel the majority of them came from weird luck. This team is going to get embarrassed even worse when it’s the post season.

  14. Well, that’s it. The defense is horrible. They aren’t able to beat a HS team. Their DC must go. This team is an embarrassment. When I turned on the tv and saw the score, I could only laugh. Now I will cheering for the Lions. PLAYOFFS! PLAYOFFS. One and done with a whimper. BTW, if you haven’t already guessed, I am from Minnesota.

  17. I don’t think the Vikings are even going to win the division at this point. 10-7, wildcard, out. We’ve seen this movie before, too many times.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.