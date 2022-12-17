Josh Allen throws second touchdown to give Bills a 14-6 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on December 17, 2022, 9:19 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Dolphins are 0-for-2 in the red zone. The Bills are 2-for-2.

That’s the difference as the Bills lead 14-6.

Josh Allen threw his second touchdown pass of the night, a 10-yarder to Nyheim Hines with 8:18 remaining until halftime. Allen earlier threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Morris.

Allen is 11-of-14 for 166 yards.

The Dolphins have settled for Jason Sanders field goals of 39 and 21 yards after getting as close as the Buffalo 11 and 3 on their two scoring possessions.

The Bills have outgained the Dolphins 183 to 142 thus far.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Josh Allen throws second touchdown to give Bills a 14-6 lead

  3. winninaintsinnin
    No. You’re a Pats fan u a usually called TB6. It’s amazing how you think you’re fooling anybody.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.