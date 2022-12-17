Kirk Cousins pick-six gives Colts 30-0 lead over Vikings

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 17, 2022, 2:20 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
With a chance to clinch the division, the Vikings are getting their doors blown off at home.

Midway through the second quarter, Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six to give the Colts a 30-0 lead.

Cousins was looking for Jalen Reagor over the middle, but he and Cousins didn’t appear to be on the same page with the route. The result was the ball was thrown right to safety Julian Blackmon, who returned it 17 yards for a touchdown.

That play came right after receiver Justin Jefferson had to exit after he was hit hard by linebacker Bobby Okereke to break up a pass. Fortunately, the Vikings announced Jefferson is probable to return with a chest injury.

But unless the Vikings get going soon, not even Jefferson’s best effort would be enough to make a comeback against the 4-8-1 Colts.

