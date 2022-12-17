Monday Night Football: David Bakhtiari, Aaron Donald ruled out

Getty Images

The Packers won’t have left tackle David Bakhtiari (illness/abdomen) and the Rams won’t have defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle) when the teams meet on Monday Night Football.

Donald remains on the active roster with a high-ankle sprain, but he will miss his third consecutive game with his injury. He had never previously missed a game with an injury in his career.

He has 49 tackles, five sacks and 11 quarterback hits in 11 games this season.

The Rams also ruled out quarterback John Wolford (neck), defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip). Center Brian Allen (knee) is questionable.

With Wolford out, Baker Mayfield and Bryce Perkins will be the active quarterbacks for the Rams.

Bakhtiari, who had an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago, will miss a second game. Rookie Zach Tom is expected to start at left tackle.

“It is unfortunate, but at the same time, I’m glad we caught it in time,” LaFleur said of Bakhtiari’s appendectomy, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “It’s just something he’s going to have to work through and that we all have to deal with.”

Receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) exited the injury report and will return after a four-game absence. He was a full participant in practice this week.

It will mark the first time since Week 2 that the Packers have had their top-five receivers (Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, and Doubs) all available.

“I thought it was a great decision to sit out for the Bears game because I knew I had an advantage of being able to use the bye week to get my ankle back going again,” Doubs said this week.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb/ribs), running back Aaron Jones (ankle), linebackers Krys Barnes (hand) and Kingsley Enagbare (knee), safeties Rudy Ford (wrist) and Darnell Savage (foot) and guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) also have no designation and are good to go.