Officials pause game in second quarter to threaten a penalty for fans throwing snowballs

Posted by Charean Williams on December 17, 2022, 9:29 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Snow was cleared from the field in Buffalo. It was not cleared from the stands.

That has led to fans pelting the field with snowballs, especially in the end zone when the Dolphins are on offense trying to score. (Fans also celebrated two Bills touchdowns with snowballs.)

Peter Schrager of NFL Network reports that Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel asked officials if they can penalize the home team 15 yards for fans throwing snowballs.

Officials briefly paused the game to make an announcement, threatening the Bills with a 15-yard penalty if a snowball hits someone on the field.

The Bills lead the Dolphins 14-12 with 2:59 left in the second quarter. Miami just scored its first touchdown tonight on an 11-yard run by Salvon Ahmed, giving the Dolphins 125 rushing yards for the game.

22 responses to “Officials pause game in second quarter to threaten a penalty for fans throwing snowballs

  1. Very classy fans indeed. Imagine taking one of those ice balls to the dome. Glad the officials stepped up.

  5. So if I’m a Dolphins fan at the game I can throw a snowball and get a free penalty for my team? Nice! 😂

  8. The football players are crashing their skulls into frozen turf and running head first into another man running head first simulating car crashes ….but snow balls are the big threat….

    Refs are worthless

  9. Imagine for a minute that you lived in Buffalo… Where the highlight of your day was throwing snowballs to disrupt a professional NFL football game with Roger Goodell there, talking to Jim Kelly, who beat cancer and both definitely at the game. I’m pretty sure at this point that Roger Goodell was born in upstate New York….🤔🙄😐

  12. To be fair, Bills fans are usually among the best in the league. Bills Mafia has been legendary. Having said that, I’m surprised the officials didn’t do something sooner regarding the snowball throwing.

  13. How do they not clean out the seats? Can’t expect 70K people to cram in there with 6inches of snow on the seats and ground. Green Bay gets snow games too and the full stadium, not just the field gets cleaned out before people come in.

  14. It’s called home field advantage… and we the people of Buffalo LOVE IT!!!!!!! Squish the fish. Go Bills

  16. They’re passionate fans but they’re also idiots. It’s just pathetic. if Sam Wyche we’re still with us he tell them to go to … oh wait they are already from Buffalo and their team is only famous for losing 4 straight Super Bowls and that was 30 years ago.

  17. Some pretty questionable flags, what was the spread in this game???? Several of Miami WR have been mugged and no flags, Bills DL line up in neutral zone on just about every play and no flag.. some consistent officiating isn’t asking too much is it ?

  18. Chargers equipment manager got knocked out by a snowball in like ’95 at Giants Stadium. Not a good idea.

  19. That’s Buffalo fans for you. The only fans they are lower than Eagles fans are Buffalo fans, and of course Watson fans

  20. The Bills Mafia are great fans for sure, but to say tossing ice balls from the upper deck is no big deal is kinda ridiculous.

  21. If you’re complaining about snowballs in football then you’ve got some soft snowballs yourself

  22. What’s to stop a Dolphin’s fan(s) from throwing snowballs at the players so the Bills get slapped with a 15 yard penalty? Or don’t the refs think there’s a snowball’s chance in hejj Dolphin fans know how to make snowballs.

