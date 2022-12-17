Officials pause game in second quarter to threaten a penalty for fans throwing snowballs

Getty Images

Snow was cleared from the field in Buffalo. It was not cleared from the stands.

That has led to fans pelting the field with snowballs, especially in the end zone when the Dolphins are on offense trying to score. (Fans also celebrated two Bills touchdowns with snowballs.)

Peter Schrager of NFL Network reports that Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel asked officials if they can penalize the home team 15 yards for fans throwing snowballs.

Officials briefly paused the game to make an announcement, threatening the Bills with a 15-yard penalty if a snowball hits someone on the field.

The Bills lead the Dolphins 14-12 with 2:59 left in the second quarter. Miami just scored its first touchdown tonight on an 11-yard run by Salvon Ahmed, giving the Dolphins 125 rushing yards for the game.