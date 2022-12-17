On Our Way Home: Chapter Seven

Anthony Zych

After I finished feeling sorry for myself, or whatever I was doing in that seat for so long, I pulled the phone out of my pocket. I’d placed it on do not disturb. A few calls had come from the office. Curiosity undoubtedly was getting the better of Barb, who served as my receptionist and paralegal and whatever else was needed to help me with the constant plate-spinning of a one-lawyer practice. I didn’t feel like explaining to her any of what had happened. But I had to at least let her know the trial wouldn’t be concluded until after the holidays. I decided to tell her by text message that the case had been delayed until January 2.

I didn’t offer an explanation. She didn’t ask for one. That told me she’d likely heard all about it from someone she knew at the courthouse. Regardless, I’d already given her the full week of Christmas off. By the time she returned, I’d be back in court trying to clean up a mess that literally lingered in the bin to my left.

I had a stream of texts from Linda, too. At some point, I’d have to tell her about the unexpected misadventures that had squandered my supposedly golden opportunity, and that had been reduced to whatever was still gurgling on the floor beside me. I definitely didn’t feel like explaining to her any of what had happened, since the news would have been met with a machine gun of questions flowing from the thinly-veiled premise of “I told you so.” At least I wouldn’t get any second-guessing about why I’d taken the case in the first place or how I’d gone about trying to gather evidence or why I didn’t dump so-and-so from the jury or why I did or didn’t say or do whatever I had or hadn’t said or done in court that led to the result. This would be more along the lines of “you need more sleep” or “you should get more exercise” or “you eat too fast” or “you eat too much” or “why didn’t you check the date on the milk?” or “why didn’t you excuse yourself?” or “why didn’t you convince the judge to let you keep going?” I’d bristle at the inquisition, she’d say she was just trying to help, and I’d reply that there was nothing actually helpful about any of it.

I remembered again that she’d insisted on having a party that night.

It was my own fault for not getting her to do it on a different day, or to not do it at all. But I’d allowed myself to get caught up in the all-in bet I’d made, by the confidence/delusion it would fall together just right, that the Spirit of Christmas would intervene and give us the kind of outcome I’d been chasing for years, battling through the infield singles and ground-rule doubles, all in the hopes of eventually circling the bases triumphantly after hitting a walk-off grand slam.

Facing Linda, Barb, and anyone else would have been much easier if I’d just lost the damn case. That had already happened to me, more than a few times. Any lawyer who boasted about never losing at trial hadn’t tried many cases, because the best that ever can be hoped for when a trial actually makes it all the way to verdict is a fifty-fifty track record. Too much changes from the time it all begins until the jury completes the verdict form and knocks loudly on that door. It was a sound that used to fill me with wonder but now mostly conjured only dread, no matter the outcome. Still, win some or lose some, not many lawyers can claim they managed to turn a potentially huge victory into an inevitable failure because they’d puked in front of the jury as they were getting ready to deliver a closing argument.

Linda also would insist I get checked out. That’s something I already planned to do. The fact that she would push me to do it would make me not want to. It was stupid, it was juvenile. But if I hadn’t changed by the time I was halfway to ninety years old, when was I ever going to?

I noticed at the bottom of Linda’s messages a request to stop on my way home from court and get some things she needed for the party. As if I’d want to interrupt my euphoria or emerge from my despair to push a cart up and down and around the aisles of a grocery store. Fortunately, the purgatory into which I’d plunged put me in the right frame of mind to want to accomplish something tangible, even if it was as simple as making sure I got everything on a list of items ranging from four types of soda to a large package of paper towels (not the cheap ones) to long-nose lighters for igniting the wicks of the red and green candles that littered the first floor of the house to three boxes of different kinds of crackers to a tray featuring the finest processed meats and cheeses that the mother of one of my former clients (I’d gotten him a good settlement, so she didn’t hate me) slapped together on a Styrofoam rectangle and covered snugly in plastic wrap.

I responded with a simple OK to Linda’s request and deferred any further discussion until later. Hopefully, much later.

Then there was the matter of the large iron clamp affixed to the wheel of my car. I managed to slink out of the courthouse largely unnoticed (I got a hearty “Merry Christmas, Chuck!” from Ralph as I sped through the revolving door), and I stopped at the car to collect the various unpaid tickets from the glove compartment. I plucked the newest one from beneath the wiper.

I headed for the city building, two blocks away from the county courthouse, and I suffered through the slurred attitude of Doris Evans, who’d been enjoying her last workday of the year with a little Christmas cheer, one of the privileges of holding a job for more than thirty orbits around the sun and having a much younger supervisor who was physically, mentally, and emotionally afraid of her. For most people, a little nip or two made them happier. Doris, in that regard and many others, wasn’t most people.

She huffed at having to work on the final workday before Christmas, to count up the amount I owed and to calculate the interest. She actually asked to see my driver’s license so that she could take down the information, as if I were going to settle up my debt by passing a bad check. She said there might not be anyone available to remove the boot until the following week. I reminded her if someone had been on duty that day to apply the thing, there surely was someone on duty that day to take it off. She narrowed her right eye into a look that conveyed the two-word message she was not yet tipsy enough to say out loud without fear of discipline, even for her.

I smiled at her restraint, and I waited until I saw her make the call and heard her convey the order to remove the boot from a white Subaru with the numbers from my license plate. I nodded to her, thanked her far too effusively for it to be genuine, and called out loudly into the otherwise empty room, “Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”

I didn’t rush back to the car, assuming the guy whom Doris had phoned would take his sweet time in taking off the boot. To my surprise, a man in a city-issued gray work uniform was hunched by the wheel, unlocking the face of the immobilizer and scooping it from the ground. I didn’t recognize him, but he seemed to know me.

“Well, well,” he said. “It’s Mr. Lawyer.”

“Thanks for doing this so quickly.”

“Not a problem, Mr. Lawyer. I wanted to be sure you could get home. I heard you had a big day.”

“Excuse me?”

“Gary Galloway is my brother-in-law,” the man said, swinging the clamp into the bed of a white pickup truck littered with dents and chips and other imperfections reflecting the reality that no one who used it owned it. “You know, he’s the guy you sued when you sued his company.”

“Sorry, pal,” I said. “We all have a job to do.” It was a small town; awkward exchanges like that happened from time to time. I didn’t feel like explaining to this guy what he already should have known—I didn’t sue his brother-in-law in order to get money from him but because I needed a resident of the state to be named as a defendant in order to keep the case from getting sucked into federal court, where it would have been much, much harder to win. (Like I said before, I know how that sounds. Like I also said before, that’s how it always works.)

The guy closed the tailgate before turning back to me. He then crossed his arms and leaned against it.

“My sister is worried sick about this. She may leave him over it.”

“It would be that way even if I didn’t sue him personally,” I said, moving to inspect the wheel before getting in the car. “It’s just the way it is.”

The guy’s casual demeanor didn’t match his words or his tone. He probably assumed a courthouse security camera attached to a building or a light pole was capturing our movements.

“You play games with people’s lives,” he said.

“Actually, I try to help improve things for people whose lives have been played games with.”

“That don’t make no sense.”

I matched his nonchalance. It was sort of fun to trade verbal hostilities without getting in someone’s face, and without having someone get in mine.

“Your brother-in-law was sleeping with one of his employees. My client found out about it. She complained. Then they fired her for it.”

“That’s not how I hear it.”

I stepped toward him, curious to see whether he’d do the same. I had an urge to invite a punch in the face, if it meant he’d be fired. After considering how a black eye or a broken nose would look in the Christmas pictures, I crossed the front of the Subaru and leaned over to open the door on the driver’s side.

“Of course that’s not how you hear it,” I said.

He pushed himself from the truck and put his hands on his hips.

“The company’s lawyer says you filed a frivolous lawsuit.”

“Do you know what a frivolous lawsuit is?” I said. “It’s every lawsuit filed against the person who calls it frivolous.”

“Well,” he said as he climbed into the truck, “you’ll find out just how frivolous this one is when that jury makes its decision. I just hope my sister can hold up. It would be a real shame if she couldn’t. It would be a real shame if someone had to do something about that.”

He slammed the door and drove away, giving the accelerator a hard push so that the truck threw a dark cloud of exhaust in my direction. The smoke lingered amid the fumes of the vague threat he’d just made. It hadn’t been the first time someone had made a comment like that to me, but I’d never had any actual problems. It probably was just a matter of time before something like that happened. For now, I had plenty of other things to worry about.

It didn’t stop me from giving him the finger as he rolled out of sight.