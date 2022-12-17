On Our Way Home: Chapter Twenty-five

Anthony Zych

Buster and I returned to a quiet house. The cat had gone back to his spot on the shelf in the garage, as content to be away from the dysfunction as he was to be smack dab in the middle of it. The dog’s labored breathing disrupted the silence in the kitchen. I couldn’t tell whether dinner had been finished and eaten or entirely abandoned. I wasn’t quite sure how long I’d been gone.

My phone was on the island in the kitchen. I’d left so quickly I didn’t realize I didn’t have it with me. The screen told me it was three minutes after nine o’clock. It couldn’t have been past six when I left. There’s no way I’d been gone for three hours.

A crash of nausea returned. I fought it off. The sheer panic regarding the lost time must have given me special powers of digestive-system control. I pondered for a second or two the zany possibility of alien abduction.

I kept coming back to the concern, the conviction, that I had a brain tumor. Probably malignant. Possibly metastasized.

But someone would have seen me out there, wandering or whatever I’d been doing for three hours. I put a hand under Buster’s snout and pulled his face toward mine. He seemed fine. Not traumatized or affected in any way by being in the elements for that long, or wherever we’d been.

I’d sometimes catch myself wondering what the dog and the cat were thinking. I would have written a very big check to secure access to Buster’s actual thoughts in that exact moment.

Buster pulled his head away. His thick and complicated nose twitched. He probably could still catch a whiff of ham, hanging in the air. The ham. That stupid ham.

I removed his leash and tossed it in the garage, before heading for the TV room. The tree was upright again, and the lights glowed. I wandered behind it. New fishing line attached the trunk to the window. This time, they’d used two separate strands. Joseph, I thought. I smiled.

I stood there, straining to hear anything. The cars were in the garage, so they were home. Unless they went to look for me on foot. I doubted they’d do that. The boys wouldn’t have noticed I hadn’t come back until morning, at the earliest. For Linda, at this point who knows when it would have registered? Only Macy would have been alarmed. The fact that she wasn’t there to rush and greet me suggested she wasn’t overly concerned, at least not yet.

I plotted my next move. I wasn’t ready to deal with Linda. But I wanted to know where the kids were. The most likely location of the boys dawned on me. I could hear Macy’s voice in my head, saying the name of the game.

Sthabotage.

I headed to the basement door and made my way down the stairs. Our old flatscreen TV sat on a table that dated back to my law school apartment days. Attached to the set was the video-game console.

I constantly harped on them to keep it clean down there. They constantly ignored me. Empty water bottles and soda cans were scattered on the ground, a mess they’d already accumulated since Linda’s Christmas party two nights earlier. Empty bags of chips, the little ones from the variety packs they both devoured on a non-stop basis, were strewn on every flat surface, including on the pool table, crumbs on felt that was frayed in more than a few spots. I could see more of the small bags peeking out from the cushions on the couch across from the television.

The game had Joseph’s full attention. Mark’s face once again was held in place by his phone. They weren’t startled when I spoke. They’d carefully mastered the art of being aware of their surroundings while also entirely oblivious to them.

“Where’s your mom?” I said. Neither answered.

“Boys, where’s your mother?” They ignored me again, one apparently assuming the other would do the talking, and vice versa. Joseph sensed me swooping toward the power button on the monitor.

“She was on the phone earlier.”

“The phone?” I said.

He glanced up at me for a second, without stopping any of the button-pressing and thumbstick-manipulating he was doing.

“Yeah. The phone. You know, you talk on it?”

“Who was she talking to?”

“Someone,” Joseph said.

“Thank you for narrowing the field.”

“Doing what now?”

“Never mind. Where’s Macy?”

“She went to bed. She was upset. Mom told her to take a nap. So she won’t fall asleep in church.”

“She’ll also be up all night,” I said.

“It’s Christmas,” Joseph said, adroitly shrugging his shoulders and tilting his head while continuing to manipulate the controller. “She’ll be up all night anyway. You know how kids are.”

“Yes,” I said, staring down at him. “Indeed I do.”

I glanced over at Mark, still lost in his screen.

“What’s Kelly Prater up to?” I said.

His face disengaged from the phone, eyes widening.

“Did you see here somewhere?”

“Just making sure you’re not catatonic, son.”

“That was one of our vocabulary words last week,” Joseph said, full focus otherwise on the game.

“I have a feeling you’ll be learning plenty of new words,” I said.

“We get ten more every week,” he said, completely missing the point. Not realizing I was thinking of terms like irreconcilable differences and similar phrases that would become household fixtures if things were going to unfold after the holidays the way I sensed they would.

Then I thought of the brain tumor. Would she be less likely or more likely to kick me out if I have cancer? Or would it not change things? I tried to stop thinking about it.

I started singing Silver Bells. I added my twist on the second line from when I was a kid. They didn’t react. Either they didn’t hear what I’d said, or they didn’t think it was funny. Regardless, it was like I wasn’t even there.

Well, at least the adjustment wouldn’t be very difficult for them.

I climbed the stairs. I felt a little winded when I got to the top, a reminder that I needed to get my act together after the holidays. Maybe I’d join a gym. If I wasn’t getting chemotherapy. I kept trying to push those thoughts away.

I wanted to go check on Macy. That would give me a way to let Linda know I was home without having to be the one to make the first move toward an interaction. Buster was in the kitchen, still rapid-fire sniffing for the ham that had been there. I wondered whether the rest of it had been dumped in the trash can. If it was, I couldn’t smell it. Maybe that was another byproduct of the tumor.

Stop it, I told myself. Just stop it.

I kept walking through the kitchen and the TV room. I saw the tree again. I was impressed that the zombies who were parked in the basement had managed to get it fixed. Then again, they’d had three hours or so to do it.

Up the stairs I went, to the second floor. I walked softly. I didn’t want to wake Macy before whenever Linda wanted her to get up. I still wanted to see Macy, even if she was sound asleep and stayed that way.

The hallway was dark, but not so empty of light that I couldn’t see where I was going. I made my way to Macy’s room. I knew how to properly twist the knob and open the door in a way that made no noise at all.

“Daddy?”

“I’m here,” I whispered. “You’re supposed to be asleep.”

“I can’t sthleep,” she said quietly. “I was stho worried about you and Busthter. You didn’t take Busthter to the pound, did you?”

“He’s downstairs,” I said. “He’s fine.”

“Then Sthanta heard me,” she said.

“What do you mean?”

“I told Sthanta to keep my presentsth. I justht wanted Busthter back.”

“Santa will still bring you presents.”

She shot up in the bed. I pressed an index finger over my lips.

“But I promisthed him. I promisthed Sthanta. If Busthter comes back, no presentsth.”

“I talked to Santa. I told him Buster was fine, that he should still bring you presents.”

“No you didn’t.”

“If you can talk to him, I can, too. He told me you offered to give up your presents if Buster came home. I told him Buster would be fine, that he didn’t need to do anything about Buster.”

I knew she bought it when she started giggling.

“Shhhhh. You’re supposed to be sleeping. Try to sleep until Mommy wakes you up.”

“I will. Thank you, Daddy. You sthaved Christhtmasth.”

I thought about what she said. I smiled and stood there for a little while, watching the little body that fought to lay still. I turned and left, as quietly as I’d entered.

When I got back to the hallway, I saw that the door to our bedroom was open.

“She’s supposed to be sleeping,” I heard Linda say.

I walked in, already feeling like it was some sort of strange, foreign territory.

“She is.”

“I heard you two talking. You woke her up.”

“She was awake,” I said, keeping my voice low. “She was worried about the dog you wanted me to take to the pound.”

“I said I didn’t mean it.”

“She didn’t know that,” I said.

“Where did you go?”

“I took the dog for a walk.”

“For three hours?”

“I lost track of time.”

“You didn’t have a coat. Did you go to someone’s house?”

“No,” I said, not entirely sure whether I may have. I assumed I didn’t. I hoped I hadn’t. That definitely would have supported the brain tumor theory.

“How were you gone that long?”

“I just was. It’s not like you cared. It’s not like you came and looked for me.”

“So that’s what this is about? You were testing me?”

“I’m not testing you. I don’t need to test you. I already know all the answers.”

“What’s that supposed to mean, John?”

“Whatever you want it to mean.”

“Why are you doing this on Christmas Eve?”

“I’m not doing anything. The dog did something that dogs sometimes do. You freaked out. Macy was afraid I really did take him to the pound. She told me she made a deal with Santa that if Buster came back she didn’t want any presents.”

“That’s crazy.”

“Well, she’s five.”

Linda trudged into the bathroom and said nothing more. It was the closest I’d ever get to a concession from her.

“Are you going to church with us at midnight?” she said from the other side of the door.

I wanted to ask whether I had to, but I knew how it would go from there. She wanted me to go. Deep down, I suppose I wanted to go, if only to have one last normal event outside the home with the entire family, until whatever it was that was going to happen after the holidays.

It wouldn’t take me long to get ready. I’d wear one of my work suits. I had plenty of clean shirts.

“We should leave by eleven,” she called from the bathroom.

“Eleven? It starts at twelve.”

“We won’t get a good seat if we wait too long.”

“I have a feeling we don’t need to get there an hour early to get good seats. Besides, it’s church, not a Bruce Springsteen concert.”

“What does that mean?”

“What’s there to see? Unless the live nativity scene is actually going to include a real birth, there won’t be much drama.”

“So you’re saying you’d actually like to watch a live birth?”

“I’m saying nothing remotely that interesting will happen. Who cares where we sit?”

“Fine,” she said. “We’ll leave at five minutes until twelve. How’s that?”

I wanted to say it was perfect. I knew better.

“We’ll leave at eleven,” I said.

I left the room before she could respond. I was hungry. And I was curious about the whereabouts of the ham. I didn’t want Buster to be the only one who’d gotten to enjoy an unauthorized chunk of it. If it was in the trash, I’d carve my way through the outer layer and give that part to the dog before helping myself to everything under it.

When I got to the kitchen, I couldn’t believe my eyes.