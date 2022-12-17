On Our Way Home: Chapter Twenty-one

Anthony Zych

I managed to eat most of one pork chop and part of another without lining up emergency dental care. At that point, I’d take my wins wherever I could find them.

The kids were either oblivious to the dehydrated shoe leather or numb to it. Or maybe they were smart enough to not get Santa’s liaison riled up so close to The Big Night. I watched them, dumbfounded by their ability to chew and chomp and swallow without big glasses of milk to soften things up and wash things down.

Macy and I helped clear the table, rinse the plates, fill the dishwasher. Joseph and Mark hustled out of sight and back to the basement, for more of whatever it was they spent so much time playing. I made a mental note to do a little research about the game. If I ever managed to figure out the name of it.

I decided to give it a try with their sister.

“Macy,” I said as casually as I could, “what’s the game that the boys play?”

“It’sth called Sthabotage.”

“Sabotage?” I said. The name didn’t register. “What do they do?”

“They play it.”

“No,” I said, “what do they do while they are playing it?”

“I don’t know, Daddy. They just sthit there, I sthuppose.”

I stopped trying to jam a dish into a spot where it didn’t want to fit, while Buster tried to lick from the plates in a way so discreet that he must have thought we couldn’t see him doing it.

“I mean what is the game?” I said. “What does the game do?”

“They just go all around and shoot sthtuff,” she shrugged. “I don’t like those games.”

“I don’t either,” I told her, happy to have gotten the name of the game without pulling her string hard enough to get her to blurt out to them that I was asking a bunch of questions about the game they play. Not that they would have cared.

Linda had slipped away while I was talking to Macy. The kitchen was clean. I double- and triple-checked to ensure I’d gotten everything. I lit a few of the Christmas candles. Officially, I wanted the house to have that full and robust holiday aroma. Unofficially, well, it was high time for the pork-chop smell to be cleared out of the first floor.

I went to the TV room. Macy followed me. We still had work to do. I’d tried before dinner to smush the burlap sack into its new container. The boys helped.

It didn’t want to assume the shape of the tub. Because of course it didn’t. The tree was standing, but it was crooked. A leaning tower of Pisa pine. Maybe it would straighten out as it settled. I had a feeling the chances of that happening before Christmas morning were slim.

“It looksth good,” Macy said. She was nodding, as if enough head bobbing would convince her that it did. I appreciated that she was trying to make me feel a little better.

“Well, we need to get the lights and ornaments on it, even if it’s slanting a little.”

“It’sth not sthlanting a little, Daddy.”

“That’s nice of you to say, Honey.”

“It’sth sthlanting a lot.”

I looked again at the tree. She was right. It was slanting a lot. And no amount of decorations would change that. If anything, the influence of gravity on the ornaments would make it more clear. But it was too late to fret about that. This was our tree. Macy wanted to keep it after the holidays. Once planted, it wouldn’t be crooked. Unless I found a way to screw that up, too.

“Let’sth put the lightsth on it, Daddy.”

That snapped me out of it. I began busting open boxes and pulling cords and ultimately wrapping lights around and around and around. We put six strands on the tree. Better to have too many than not enough.

Unfortunately, the lights didn’t make it look any less crooked. At least they didn’t make it look any more crooked.

We started on the ornaments. It would have been easier if the boys had been helping. But this project had become mine and Macy’s. We were the ones who had seen the old man and his wife. We were the ones who would get the tree ready. I was almost looking forward to the old man walking in and making a smart remark.

“Your tree looks nice and straight but the rest of your house sure is tilted.”

Macy kept handing me ornaments. I kept hanging them up. From time to time, she’d tell me where to put them. I did whatever she said. I wanted nothing more than for her to remember the year she and her father trimmed the live tree that wouldn’t stand up straight, the live tree that would end up living in the backyard for years. Maybe decades. For as long as the family lived in that house, if not a lot longer.

Maybe, in her seventies, she’d tell her husband to pull the car down the driveway so she could traipse slowly toward the tree and let its needles press against the back of her hand. Maybe I’d be there, somewhere. Watching her. Seeing the glint in her eye. The one that wanted so desperately to rewind back to this moment. The moment we shared now.

“What’sth wrong, Daddy?”

I brushed from my cheek a tear that already was snaking its way toward the jawline I used to have.

“Nothing,” I said. “I’m just happy.”

“Don’t cry if you’re happy,” she said. “Sthmile.”

I did. I smiled for a long time, watching her as she kept handing ornaments to me and I kept putting them on the tree. I felt something. An awareness. A calm. Was it spiritual, or even religious? I wasn’t much for any of that, despite having it drilled into my brain during a dozen years of Catholic school.

I felt something different. It made me forget about everything that had been going on and to absorb the event with my daughter, fully and completely. It could be the last one we shared like this for a long time. It could be the last one we shared like this, ever.

Buster wandered in from time to time, sniffing around before leaving and then coming back and leaving again. The cat at one point parked on top of the couch and regarded the whole scene with bemusement. Of course, he always looked at us that way.

From time to time I heard a yelp from one of the boys in the basement. They were good about not cursing loud enough for me to hear, even though they’d heard plenty of that talk from me. Thus the swear jar, into which I’d already deposited enough dollar bills to buy a bungalow on a beach somewhere.

We got closer to finishing. It was starting to look good, despite the obvious departure from its intended direction. Macy began to giggle randomly at the sight of it. Her laughter was infectious, contagious. For me at least. The cat continued to be thoroughly unaffected. He’d stay that way until he heard me cranking the can opener the next morning.

The two-man stampede began again, clambering up the stairs, boxing each other out on their way to whatever they’d decided they needed to get from the refrigerator. I called out to them to go easy. It didn’t take long for Joseph to yield to his own curiosity, and it didn’t take long after that for Mark to decide he might have been missing something.

“How long will it be like that?” Joseph said.

“I don’t know,” I said. “Hopefully not long.”

“Should we tie it to something?” Joseph said.

“It’s gonna fall,” Mark observed, face aglow from the screen of his phone.

“It’s not gonna fall,” Joseph said.

“Five bucks says it will.”

“Five bucks says you’re gonna fall first,” Joseph said.

“I’ve got an idea,” I told them. “Maybe we can use some fishing line to prop it up.”

I could see Macy’s brow furrow behind her glasses.

“There’s no fish in trees, justht birds,” she said.

Joseph nodded and left the room, heading to the garage and tracking down one of the tackle boxes. We didn’t fish much, but we fished enough to have the basic gear. And I was pretty sure we had clear fishing line that I could loop around the trunk, tie into a knot, and attach to the window or the wall. It wouldn’t be a perfect solution, but it would be good enough while the contents of the burlap sack settled into the steel tub we’d gotten for free from all-caps Dustin at U-Sav-Plentee.

Joseph came bounding back into the TV room, pleased that he’d found the flat plastic spool of eight-pound test. It was clear, as I’d remembered. I never bought fishing line in purple or any other color. The fish still have eyes, I’d reasoned.

I asked Joseph to find a pair of scissors. He rolled his eyes when I reminded him to keep them pointed to the ground and to walk them back in. I knew how it sounded, but the last thing I wanted to do that night (or any night, really) was to make a trip with one of the kids and a bloody towel to the emergency room for a fresh batch of stitches. So far, we’d managed to avoid having to do that with any of the kids, for any reason. I wasn’t about to end our streak on the eve of Christmas Eve.

I came up with a plan that was hopefully more MacGyver than MacGruber. It was definitely on the low end of low tech. I’d string fishing line around the midpoint of the tree and slide it around the latch in the middle of the window frame. I’d pull it sufficiently tight to straighten out the tree, and I’d twist it all together and triple knot it in place. It would work. Not much had been certain to me that day (or the day before), but I was absolutely certain this plan would work.

Macy watched silently. It possibly was the longest she’d gone without saying a word in days. I sensed from her not necessarily pride but a reaffirmation that maybe her father knew how to get things done.

Before too long, I’d finished. Mark looked up from his phone long enough to see that the tree was now mostly straight.

“It’s still gonna fall,” he said.

Macy turned to him sharply.

“No it’sth not, you dickhead.”

“Macy!” I said, swallowing my laughter.

“I know it’s a sthwear jar,” she said. “But it’s our Christhmasth tree. He shouldn’t say things like that about it.”

“You shouldn’t say that, Honey. It’s not nice.”

“He’s not nicthe. It’s our Christhmasth tree. And now it’sth perfect.”

“I don’t know about that. But it’s a lot better than it was.”

She beamed as she looked at it, complete with the lights and ornaments we’d bought. “It’sth perfect, Daddy. Let’sth show it to Mommy.”

“I’m not sure where she is,” I said.

That became Macy’s signal to begin yelling “Mommy!” repeatedly, scurrying toward the stairs and continuing to call it out over and over until Linda came down the steps and entered the TV room.

“Where were you?” I said.

“Upstairs, obviously. What’s going on?”

I gestured toward the tree. She looked at it. She smiled. I tried to read whether it was genuine. It was genuine enough for Macy.

“Here’s our Christhmath tree, Mommy. You wanted a real Christhmasth tree. And here it is. Daddy made it sthtraight.”

“It’s beautiful,” Linda said to Macy. “Thank you, kids.”

They approached her for a hug. I watched the four of them, together. I felt disconnected from them. I resisted the desire to point out that I’d done plenty of the work, or to say anything else. This time became theirs. I tried to force myself to enjoy it. I still felt isolated and apart from it.

It’s fine, I told myself. It’s her tree. They’re her kids. She’d carried them. She’d given birth to them. They were much more hers than mine. They always would be. It’s fine, I told myself. I had my share with them that day, it was time for Linda to have hers. It was stupid for me to feel whatever I was feeling.

Jealousy? Not really. Separation. Distance. Confusion.

Things were changing. Change was coming. Good or bad or whatever, things were going to be different after Christmas. Things would never be the same as they’d been. I didn’t know how or why, but I knew it.

I saw the cat jump off the couch and run out of the room.