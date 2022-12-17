On Our Way Home: Chapter Twenty-two

Anthony Zych

I slept, restlessly. Dreaming in visions and voices and nonsense. I woke up twice. Once to pee. Once to sit on the edge of the bed until Linda stirred from her slumber long enough to realize I was up. She didn’t say anything to me.

As daylight began to sneak through blinds I could never get to fully close, I was sleeping more soundly than I had throughout the night. Clinging to the escape from reality during its inevitable final minutes. That day, inevitable came bouncing into the bedroom in the form of Macy and Buster. She moved around to my side of the mattress and got in my face while the dog nudged his snout past her and licked the tip of my nose.

“Daddy, wake up,” she said, pushing Buster away. She put her palms on the white stubble sprouting from my cheeks. Those little hands felt warm and alive. She patted as gently as she could, which wasn’t very gentle at all.

“It’s Christhtmasth Eve,” she said. “We have kids’ breakfastht on Christhtmasth Eve.”

My eyes shot open. I’d forgotten the tradition we’d started five years earlier, when Macy was too small to make the trip with the boys and me. We’d go to a short-order local chain for a greasy, nasty, delicious meal that would inch me just a little closer to that coronary, one day before the annual commemoration of Christ’s birth. Just like Baby Jesus would want it, or something.

“Are the boys up?”

“Yesth,” she said. “They’re playing Sthabotage again.”

“Are they ready?”

“They’re already playing.”

“No, I mean are they ready to go?”

“I think stho. I will go tell them.”

“Good idea,” I said.

She pulled her palms away. I already missed that connection to her. I spun out of bed after Macy rushed away on her new mission, Buster following closely behind.

Quick shower and shave; farewell to the instant St. Nick disguise, just add sleep. I toweled my hair dry and brushed it mostly into place. I used a few blasts of jet wash from a sleek pink contraption Linda apparently had bought while getting her hair done for Christmas. I wasn’t quite sure when or where she went. There was a time I’d know little things like that. They came up in basic human conversation, among humans who were close enough to engage in basic conversation. In recent months (or maybe years), she never mentioned when she was going to the salon. I never asked.

I rifled around in the closet for a fresh pair of jeans and a different sweatshirt, clothes that would have enough room to let me enjoy the meal I was about to devour. After the holidays, I’d be getting my act together. For now, my act would continue to be hopelessly all over the place.

By the time I made it downstairs, Macy had managed to disconnect the boys from their game. It’s possible Linda helped the cause with the kind of sharp, stern message that always seemed to work on them. Or anyone, for that matter. Teachers know how to motivate quickly, and it was obvious based on how she ran her household that Linda kept a pretty tight ship in the schoolhouse, too.

We went through the same routine as the day before, everyone assuming the seats they’d taken when we went on our search for a real, live tree. This adventure would be easier. There was a Denny’s across from U-Sav-Plentee. I wasn’t a big fan of the place, but the kids loved it. Besides, I’d eat whatever they put in front of me, as long as it wasn’t moving. Much.

More cars were jammed into the parking lot than I’d expected, especially on Christmas Eve. I remembered it was a Sunday. The ultimate test of the church-every-week crowd came when Christmas landed on a Monday. Only the truest of the true believers would show up for full-blown services on back-to-back days. Based on the struggle to find an empty spot for the Subaru, plenty of people were trying to convince themselves, or at least everyone else, that they were more pious than their peers.

Inside the front doors, I saw a collection of folks of various sizes, shapes, and ages who were waiting for tables. I wandered to the podium. The hostess fought through her default attitude of impatience and frustration and pretended she wasn’t irritated at all. Maybe she was acting that way because tomorrow was Christmas. Maybe for some, annual fear of the naughty list leaves a permanent scar.

“Merry Christmas,” she said through a forced smile while chomping on a wad of gum that flopped around in her mouth like a pink sweater tumbling in a dryer. “How many today?”

“Four,” I said, “and one children’s menu, please.”

The fake smile stayed put as she told me it would be roughly five or ten minutes for a table. Based on the number of people who were waiting, I guessed it would take longer than that. But I wasn’t in a rush. Besides, the boys had their phones, and Macy would pa-rum-pum-pum-pum her way through the delay.

We found a place to stand, since the seats were mostly occupied. There was a stray open space here and there in the alcove for those who were waiting to be seated. I stood there, hands on Macy’s shoulders while the boys stayed transfixed by their devices. I tried to keep my eyes on the top of Macy’s head, studying the frizz of hair that often seemed to have a mind of its own. I didn’t feel like talking to anyone, other than the kids. I hoped we wouldn’t see any of my clients. Especially not Sandy and Earl Matherson. I also didn’t want to be noticed by anyone from U-Sav-Plentee, especially none of the employees who had ever been on the wrong side of being grilled by me under oath.

“Daddy, Daddy,” Macy barked out, pointing a finger through the double glass doors and into the parking lot. “They’re here.”

I looked up and felt warmth mixed with confusion. There it was. The aircraft carrier on wheels. With a tiny little captain and an even smaller first mate. The Chevy chugged by slowly, under the old man’s mostly steady command. I saw the top of his fedora, barely making it above the steering wheel, as usual.

“Can they eat with usth, Daddy?”

“I’m not even sure they’re coming in, Macy.”

“Earth to Daddy. Why elsthe would they be in the parking lot?”

“Who’s in the parking lot?” Joseph said.

“The old people,” Macy said. “They are stho nicthe. We sthaw them at the sthtore with those dickheads.”

“Macy,” I said, tugging on her shoulder.

“You mean the people I didn’t see?” Joseph said. “When we got the tree?”

“Same ones,” I said. “I guess we’ll see if you see them now.”

“What’s that mean?” Joseph said.

“They’re coming!” Macy sprang on the balls of feet tucked into thick white sneakers with red and green laces.

There they were, indeed. The woman led the way. The old man struggled to keep up with her. They looked the same as they always did. I think they were wearing the same clothes every time I saw them.

“I know them,” Joseph said.

“Know who?” I asked.

“Them. Those people. They’re from our church.”

“They are?”

“Mom doesn’t make you go. So I think we’d know.”

“I never stheen them at our church.”

“That’s because you’re coloring pictures or eating Cheerios,” Mark said. I was somewhat surprised that our conversation had broken the spell of his phone.

“Do you recognize them?” I said to Mark.

He pulled his eyes away from the screen long enough to take in the elderly couple creeping toward the door.

“They’re from our church.”

“Told you,” Joseph said.

“I never stheen them at our church.”

“Be polite to them,” I told the boys.

“Why do you think we wouldn’t be?”

“I don’t know. It’s just something to say.”

I could feel Joseph’s eyes on me as I watched the old couple get closer.

“Are you OK, Dad?”

“I’m fine,” I said without turning away. “We’re fine. Everything’s fine.”

“I think Dad’s losing it,” Mark said, eyes glued back to his device.

“I can help you find it, Daddy,” Macy said. “What is it?”

“Kids, I said I’m fine. Let’s just say hello to these people. Whoever they are.”

“Can they sthtill eat with usth?”

I nodded to Joseph, and he got the message to help them inside.

Joseph passed through the first set of doors and then beyond the small lobby that kept the cold air out. He opened the outer entrance. He stepped back and away and stood there, waiting for them to walk inside. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but they stopped to admire him. They acted as if they knew him. The old man reached up to pat him on the shoulder, and his wife placed her hand on Joseph’s wrist as she came inside.

I nudged Mark, whose head jerked up at me. I motioned with my chin. Once he saw his brother holding the outer door, Mark moved to open the inner one.

They stopped to look at him, too.

“Another fine young gentleman,” the old man said. “Lucky for you, you don’t look much like your father.”

“I see the resemblance,” his wife said. “Why wouldn’t the boy want to look like his father?”

Macy broke free from me and rushed to them, wrapping her arms around the woman’s waist and burying her head into the woman’s coat.

“Merry Christhmath,” Macy said. She pulled her face back and looked up at the old man, a distance that was more like inches instead of feet. “Do you want to eat breakfastht with usth?”

“That sounds delightful,” the woman said.

“I’m not picking up the check,” the old man said from behind his wife, loud enough for me to hear. Probably on purpose.

“It’s our treat,” I said to them, before his wife could respond.

“Well, then I’ll be getting one of everything,” the old man chortled.

“Can I get one of everything, too, Daddy?”

“He’s joking,” the woman said to Macy.

“Speak for yourself,” the old man said. “I’m starving.” He looked at me. “You know, she doesn’t feed me.”

Mark and Joseph had returned. I wanted to make the formal introductions. It would be the best and easiest way to get these people to say their names out loud. As I opened my mouth, the gum-chewing hostess kept me from continuing.

“Persepio? Four?”

I turned and walked to the podium before the others could follow.

“I actually need six.”

“You said four.”

“I know I said four. But our plans changed. I need six.”

“It’s a table for four. I guess we can put one at each end. It could be a little tight.”

“It’s fine,” I said. “We’ll make it work.”

I turned back to our growing group of breakfasters and motioned for them to come along. I led them toward the empty table. The hostess told a busboy to get two more seats. I watched as he moved toward a wall along the outside of the kitchen. Several extra standard-issue Denny’s chairs were stacked on top of each other.

My eyes then strayed to the opening in the kitchen, where the cooks were working over the grill with eggs and bacon and sausage and whatever else they were preparing before dropping the plates onto a metal surface, ready to be picked up and served.

One of the cooks looked familiar. He was skinny, with a ratty mustache. It looked like he had a piercing above his eyebrow. I squinted to see whether it was a metal lighting bolt. I couldn’t tell for sure.

I looked away when I noticed him staring at me.