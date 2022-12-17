Patrick Peterson told Vikings offense at halftime: “We’re gonna get stops, you just need five touchdowns”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 17, 2022, 7:37 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings trailed the Colts at halftime, 33-0. In the second half (and overtime), they accomplished the biggest comeback in NFL history.

After the 39-36 overtime win, Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that cornerback Patrick Peterson had a simple message for the offense at halftime.

“We’re gonna get stops,” Peterson said, via O’Connell. “You just need five touchdowns.”

Five touchdowns is what they got. Including a game-tying two-point conversion. And the game-winning field goal in overtime.

It was another crazy-ass win for a Vikings team that keeps pulling a rabbit out of its butt. Will they be able to do it in the playoffs?

The answers are coming, soon.

  2. The Vikings D may be stacked with dirty players, but if you’re a football fan — if you’re a fan of team sports — ya gotta love the trust in that locker room speech.

  3. Dirty players? I think the Colts have that covered with Stephon Gilmore. Jealous little B….at least 3 cheap hits on Jefferson today….

  4. fundthepolice
    I’m sorry dude, but what in the living he** are you talking about? Not one Vikings defense has been accused of being “dirty”. Let me guess. You are a Packer fan….

  8. For the record, I’m a Buckeye fan 1st, Browns fan a distant 2nd. And yeah, plenty of accusations of Vikings D playing dirty last 5yrs or so at least. Still great halftime speech though. Revel away.

  9. LOL,

    Skol fans celebrating getting beat down by Colts with a guy off the street as coach because they came back.

  11. The only player on our D that is occasionally “dirty” is Harry the Hitman. Nobody else has even gotten an accusation, so stop it.. Now Harry? He’d probably throw an old lady down the stairs if it meant he had a chance at a pick 6. Love that guy..

  12. Well, they won’t be playing the Colts in the postseason, so there’s that to factor in…..

