Patrick Peterson told Vikings offense at halftime: “We’re gonna get stops, you just need five touchdowns”

The Vikings trailed the Colts at halftime, 33-0. In the second half (and overtime), they accomplished the biggest comeback in NFL history.

After the 39-36 overtime win, Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that cornerback Patrick Peterson had a simple message for the offense at halftime.

“We’re gonna get stops,” Peterson said, via O’Connell. “You just need five touchdowns.”

Five touchdowns is what they got. Including a game-tying two-point conversion. And the game-winning field goal in overtime.

It was another crazy-ass win for a Vikings team that keeps pulling a rabbit out of its butt. Will they be able to do it in the playoffs?

The answers are coming, soon.