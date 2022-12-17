Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries

Getty Images

The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.

It’s been an ugly day for the Ravens even beyond the injuries: Justin Tucker has missed two field goals in one game for the first time in four years, Tyler Huntley has made some very costly mistakes, and the battered Ravens’ defense is starting to have trouble getting off the field.

The Browns lead 13-3 late in the fourth quarter and appear ready to take this one.