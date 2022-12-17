Ravens rookie David Ojabo active for first time

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 17, 2022, 3:06 PM EST
The Ravens spent a second-round draft pick on outside linebacker David Ojabo even though he tore his Achilles at Michigan’s Pro Day. Today, he’ll finally get on the field.

Ojabo is active for today’s game against the Browns, meaning he’ll play the first game of his NFL career this afternoon.

The Ravens’ inactives are quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Kenyan Drake, cornerback Pepe Williams, linebacker Josh Bynes, guard Ben Cleveland and tight end Charlie Kolar.

The Browns’ inactives are The Browns’ inactives are quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, wide receiver David Bell, cornerback Thomas Graham, defensive end Isaiah Thomas, offensive tackle Chris Hubbard and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

