Report: Steelers are expected to start Mitch Trubisky on Sunday

The Mitch is back.

With quarterback Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol, the Steelers are expected to start Mitch Trubisky against the Panthers on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both took reps at quarterback during the week, with receiver Diontae Johnson openly advocating for Rudolph to get the nod if Pickett had not been cleared. But Rudolph will apparently go into Sunday’s matchup as the No. 2 quarterback behind Trubisky.

Pickett is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Rudolph has been inactive throughout the season.

Trubisky started the first four games of the season for Pittsburgh but was replaced at halftime of Week Four. He came in to play during Pittsburgh’s win over Tampa Bay and last week in the loss to Baltimore when Pickett was injured.

In six appearances, Trubisky has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,073 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Rudolph appeared in two games last year, including the tie against Detroit. He completed 35-of-58 passes in 2021 for 277 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

8 responses to “Report: Steelers are expected to start Mitch Trubisky on Sunday

  1. Rudolph who came out of camp and preseason as their best QB doesn’t get to play. Makes no sense.

  3. Statistically they are about the same. Trubisky adds some mobility and they are playing the NFL’s top scoring defense that can get after the passer in the Panthers. That’s likely why he gets the nod as they hope to put some points up, play defense, and hope the other team makes mistakes. That’s their best chance to win right now…assuming Trubisky doesn’t become a turnover machine.

  5. Steelers defense is still elite but their offense unfortunately will continue to having growing problems post Ben Roethlisberger. Rudolph nor Trubisky is any better than Kenny Pickett in fact I would say both are worse.

  6. Never in the history of the NFL has a going nowhere 5-8 team needed to create such mystery over who was playing QB. Tomlin has regressed to an obtuse verbal blowhard with some of worst coaching across the board. They are joining the Cards Texans Falcons as teams becoming laughingstocks

  8. Maybe someone told Trippy Tomlin that his streak of Never having a Losing season was over and the more they Lose the higher their Draft pick will be.
    It won’t matter as they’ll likely pick another LB or position guy who will not play up to their Draft spot. They’ll be an AFC North also ran for the foreseeable future.

