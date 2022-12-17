Some are trying to suggest the Sean Kugler “mistaken identity” claim is a reference to Steve Keim

Posted by Mike Florio on December 17, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have had a very strange year. There’s a wrinkle to the latest strangeness that makes it even stranger.

Many first became aware that former Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler has filed an arbitration claim against the team via a tweet from Brett McMurphy, a college football insider with Action Network. McMurphy retweeted the press release from the law firm representing Kugler, and McMurphy mentioned the “mistaken identity” suggestion from Kugler.

McMurphy then finished the thought (possibly), by raising the question of whether Kugler was mistaken for G.M. Steve Keim.

Doug Samuels of FootballScoop.com took things a step farther, in an article that points out Keim’s current leave of absence began the same day Kugler filed his arbitration claim.

The issue went next level when Ian Rapoport of NFL Media — an outlet partially owned and operated by the Arizona Cardinals — retweeted the FootballScoop.com article, with a side-by-side photo of Kugler and Keim.

That was the most jarring development. Rapoport first reported the Keim leave of absence. By retweeting an article that links Keim and Kugler, Rapoport arguably legitimizes a theory that currently has no basis in fact. Or maybe his intention was to shoot it all down.

Regardless, it’s all very strange.

It’s hard to imagine that the team would have made such a mistake, especially given the full-throated denial issued by the Cardinals in response to Kugler’s press release.

Then again, it’s the Cardinals. Given the never-ending rollercoaster that has been the 2022 calendar year, they entered the conversation for “most dysfunctional team in the NFL.”

If there’s truly nothing to the baseless speculation that someone may have mistaken Keim for Kugler, someone needs to say so, loudly and clearly and sooner than later.

6 responses to “Some are trying to suggest the Sean Kugler “mistaken identity” claim is a reference to Steve Keim

  1. Keim seems like the drunken, scurvy type that would grope a woman on an out of country business trip so the theory isn’t without merit.

  5. It’s not baseless. There is past character evidence. Steve was convicted of extreme DUI, paid a $200,000 fine to the Cardinals and spent 48 hours in jail. The claim about mistaken identity happens on the same day he takes leave for unspecified health reasons. None of this is direct evidence, but it is certainly circumstantial, and certainly probable cause for further investigation.. and they do look similar. Who is to say they weren’t all out drinking when something happened which got blamed on the sting guy (deliberately or not)? I just hope it’s not what I think it is. Steve is the general manager.. he’s very well may have made the decision alone to fire Krugler. I don’t think I have to do the speculative math for you on this one.

