Steelers downgrade Kenny Pickett to out, upgrade Myles Jack to questionable

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 17, 2022, 1:08 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Word emerged earlier on Saturday that Mitch Trubisky will be behind center when the Steelers play the Panthers on Sunday via multiple reports.

But now the team has made that official, announcing Trubisky will start while officially downgrading Kenny Pickett from doubtful to out.

Pickett is still in the concussion protocol.

Trubisky has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,073 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions in six appearances this year.

Additionally, linebacker Myles Jack has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable with his groin injury. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday.

1 responses to “Steelers downgrade Kenny Pickett to out, upgrade Myles Jack to questionable

  1. I had high hopes for MT this year, after spending last year with the Bills and watching Josh Allen rip it up game after game. Somehow, Mitch still doesn’t trust himself to sling it. Check down, check down, check down, yawn.

