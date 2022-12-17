Steelers downgrade Kenny Pickett to out, upgrade Myles Jack to questionable

Getty Images

Word emerged earlier on Saturday that Mitch Trubisky will be behind center when the Steelers play the Panthers on Sunday via multiple reports.

But now the team has made that official, announcing Trubisky will start while officially downgrading Kenny Pickett from doubtful to out.

Pickett is still in the concussion protocol.

Trubisky has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 1,073 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions in six appearances this year.

Additionally, linebacker Myles Jack has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable with his groin injury. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday.