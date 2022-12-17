Tyreek Hill’s 20-yard touchdown catch gives Dolphins 26-21 lead

Getty Images

The Bills got a stop on the Dolphins only to have Cam Lewis rough Thomas Morstead on the punt. The 15-yard roughing the punter penalty gave Miami the ball at the Buffalo 35.

Three plays later, the Dolphins had a 26-21 lead.

Tyreek Hill ran by Tre'Davious White, and Tua Tagovailoa threw a perfect pass to Hill. Hill’s 20-yard touchdown catch came with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

Hill has six catches for 56 yards.

Tagovailoa has completed 11 of 22 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills punted on their first three possessions of the second half after taking a 21-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.