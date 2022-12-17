Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history to defeat Colts 39-36, clinch NFC North

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 17, 2022, 5:27 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
Have you ever seen a game like that?

Of course you haven’t. None of us have.

The Vikings were down 33-0 at halftime and outscored the Colts 39-3 in the second half and overtime to pull off the largest comeback in NFL history for a 39-36 victory.

It was a performance that essentially had to be seen to be believed. But kicker Greg Joseph nailed a 40-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired in overtime to win the game and clinch the division.

Minnesota’s comeback effort began with K.J. Osborn scoring a 2-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. After Chase McLaughlin hit a 52-yard field goal to make the score 36-7, C.J. Ham picked up a 1-yard touchdown run toward the end of the third quarter.

Justin Jefferson caught an 8-yard TD and Adam Thielen caught a 1-yard touchdown to make the score 36-28 with 5:30 left in the game.

Minnesota should have scored a defensive touchdown with 3:28 left in the fourth quarter, as Chandon Sullivan picked up a fumble and went 39 yards to the end zone. But Jackson was incorrectly ruled down by contact on the field. And once that happened, even when the play was overturned to fumble, the ball was placed at the spot of the recovery.

Still, the Vikings tied the game at 36-36 when Dalvin Cook took a screen pass 64 yards to the house. And T.J. Hockenson caught a two-point conversion.

Minnesota got the ball first in overtime but its drive stalled and the club punted. The Colts didn’t get into scoring position and punted from its 44-yard line, with Minnesota taking over at its 18-yard line with 1:41 left.

With no timeouts, the Vikings moved into Colts territory with a 21-yard pass from Cousins to Thleien. And when Jefferson caught a pass at Indy’s 27 with just under 20 seconds left, the Colts were flagged for an obvious defensive delay of game as the unit was trying to stop the Vikings from being able to spike the ball.

It didn’t work and Joseph sailed his 40-yard attempt through the uprights to complete the comeback — though it’s worth noting that even if he’d missed it, the Vikings would have clinched the NFC North with a tie.

Cousins finished 34-of-54 passing for 460 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Osborn had a career day with 10 catches for 157 yards with a touchdown and Jefferson finished with 12 catches for 123 yards.

The second half was such a stark contrast from the first, in which the Colts scored four field goals and a touchdown each from special teams, offense, and defense.

But in the end, the Colts fall to 4-9-1 — 1-4 since Jeff Saturday took over as interim coach.

The Vikings are now 11-3 and will host a postseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

And there’s now another Minneapolis Miracle.

120 responses to “Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history to defeat Colts 39-36, clinch NFC North

  2. I called it at halftime. Biggest Vikings (NFL) comeback ever, check the time stamps. I’ll call it now. Super Bowl Champions Minnesota Vikings.

  3. WOWWWWWW! Really Indy really? I can’t believe it, it be ya own people sometimes. SMH!

  4. Is there an athlete with a Less Deserving nickname than “Matty Ice”?

    Biggest Super Bowl blown lead. Check.
    Biggest NFL blow lead. Check

    Matty “Slush” is more like it

  8. Unlike Moss and Favres first seasons in purple I’m not expecting much in the play-offs but this regular season has had some of the most memorable moments in my 36 years of being a fan. Even at half time I thought there was a chance so there was no way I was switching off. Kings of the North, you like that?

  9. At halftime, I thought, “I could still see the Vikings winning this thing.”

    I mean, with all the rules stacked against defenses, and phantom roughing calls? It’s not THAT hard to score gobs of points.

  10. Color me shocked. What a crazy game. I don’t think this will work in the playoffs, but at least our ticket is punched, and anything can happen from there. Wow, just speechless.

  11. This is one of those games that if you fell asleep or left, you’re probably kicking yourself right now…

  12. The Colts are the most embarrassing franchise in modern sports history. Their owner, coach, QB and three quarters of defense are a complete joke.

  13. Greatest comeback in NFL History!

    Why can’t we not cause 10,000 Fan Cardiacs every week?

    At least you can’t say we are dull.

    SKOL Vikes!

  14. Congratulations on your division win and wild card loss. Yes, you came back but you were also down 33-0 to the Colts at home. Maybe a wild card win.

  15. That’s what happens when you hire someone from ESPN to coach your team. This on top of the loss to Dallas. It’s over Jeff. The team quit on you.

  18. That is an awesome comeback. Kudos to the Vikings. However, they won’t be able to come back in the playoffs against better defenses

  19. Kick the colts out of the league. Matt Ryan to the hall of fame for being the all time greatest choke artist. Embarrassing.

  20. The league doesn’t even try to hide it nowadays. These games are all scripted. A 14-point lead? Sure. A 21-point lead? Okay. A team losing up by 33 points is just Hollywood nonsense. Watch the Bucs win the super bowl with a 9-8 record.

  21. Well, Cribbage and Macrackin, what football thoughts are you going to speak to now. Just stick to your pathetic packers.

  22. KOC continues to make stupid decisions and puts a bad D in a tough spot by continuing to go for 4th downs on the wrong side of the 50 in the first half of games. Stop resorting to desperation in the 1st half of games. You’re giving away points!! F the analytics! At least he didn’t rush the 2 pt conversions today.

  23. HOW IN THE NAME OF EVERYTHING THAT EXISTS IS THIS ABSURD S*** EVEN POSSIBLE????? THIS IS MATRIX LEVEL CRAZINESS RIGHT HERE!!!!! I THINK MY BRAIN IS BROKEN!!!

  25. 84% of the public money was on the Colts to win against the spread. The NFL needed the Vikings to cover to save their betting partners money. Unfortunately, the help from the league wasn’t enough and the spread wasn’t covered.

  26. I thought the Packers won the division? That’s what we were told by many here was going to happen.

  28. SKOL to the Vikings.
    But you really can’t be happy about that game even with the win. What were you doing for the entire first half?

  29. That was a great team win and that’s what good teams do. Lose teams like the Colts ALWAYS lose these type of games. This is a fireable offese for Coach Saturday too. Kick the field goal instead of 50 year old Matty Ice trying a QB sneak and he cant get 1 yard. Pathetic, Historic, collapse. Again GREAT TEAM WIN by the Vikes!!!

  30. Hey philmccracken I know you love using emojis, got one for Divisional Champions? 🤣🤣🤣

  32. jepp1977 says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:30 pm

    At halftime, I thought, “I could still see the Vikings winning this thing.”

    I mean, with all the rules stacked against defenses, and phantom roughing calls? It’s not THAT hard to score gobs of points.
    ///////////////////////////
    you are forgetting the two defensive scores by the Vikings that the refs stole.

  33. It only took the Vikings 5 quarters to take down the 5-8-1 Indianapolis Colts, at home I might add. (Slow Clap) 🤣

  34. I want to see the Vikings win legitimately. Unfortunately, we’ll never know because these games have predetermined outcomes. All they care about is entertaining the fans, no matter how ridiculous it looks. I implore fans to look into this.

  36. Refs tried to give the Colts the game by causing a 14 point swing and the Colts still lost. My god Matt Ryan is the biggest choke artist in NFL History I used to make fun of Peyton Manning for his chokes but he never did anything remotely this bad.

  37. NO one is going to want to meet them in the playoffs. I see no one in the NFC stopping them from the Super Bowl. with the talent they have they should be two years ago for top picks and rebuilding quickly, the team talent wise is a dumpster fire with an old QB who has one year left.
    They will be bottom feeders for a long time coming.

  38. No matter what you think of the Vikings there is no denying that it was a very impressive comeback. Kudos for a great game to watch on a Saturday afternoon.

  39. This is the greatest regular season in a long time. There have been so many great games like this one all year .

  40. Is Irsey going to get rid of Saturday now? He was the genius who appointed him so I guess not.

  42. Indianapolis just answered the question “Does coaching matter?”
    33-0 lead..lose the game.. would indicate a definite ‘YES’.

  43. flasherz says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:34 pm
    84% of the public money was on the Colts to win against the spread. The NFL needed the Vikings to cover to save their betting partners money. Unfortunately, the help from the league wasn’t enough and the spread wasn’t covered.

    ____________

    At half time in the UK at least, the spread was Vikings +26.5 @ 1.9 which I took, kerching. The moneyline was only 19-1 which I thought was shocking considering it would have to be the biggest comeback ever so I left that alone. I would have bit if it was 40 plus though.

  44. Why not just add some points to the board when no one is looking? Wouldn’t be any nore shady than the refs marching the Vikings down field over and over.

    Also, Matt Ryan is terrible.

  46. They would NEVER do that against any team with a DEFENSE. I’m praying the Vikings play philly in the playoffs at some point.

  48. Congratulations Minnesota! Coming from a Bills fan and watching that great game. The players and fans deserved that game. The record was in Buffalo for a long time. Enjoy they win. Enjoy being a part of the greatest game in NFL history.

  49. Officiating is getting worse and worse. I watched 4 minutes of the game and saw two horrendous calls: blowing the play dead on the bikes scoop and score and a missed block to the back by the bikes on the last play to Jefferson. I generally don’t subscribe to games are fixed notion, but I’m starting to become convinced. I get it, nobody is perfect. But I barely watched the game and saw awful calls left and right.

  50. The NFL has sold ALL of their integrity for the mighty $$$$….it’s a shame I can’t believe thy didn’t have a hand in making this type of game happen.

  51. Congrats to the Lavender on the big comeback win at home against a below-average team with no coach that lost its best player early. Hang another banner!

  53. artic19 says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:34 pm
    I thought the Packers won the division? That’s what we were told by many here was going to happen.

    ————————————————————
    Because that’s what usually happens. Be proud of your division t shirt and wild card loss. Your defense still stinks and you were down 33-0 to the Colts at home.

  54. A record breaking comeback win against a team that is currently a joke: not impressed. The Vikings will fold in the wild card or divisional round. Kirk will get paid, as usual.

  55. NO one is going to want to meet them in the playoffs. I see no one in the NFC stopping them from the Super Bowl.
    —–
    The colts hung 33 on y’all in the first half. The colts. And now it’s superbowl time? That team is going to beat San Fran?

  58. mookie34 says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:28 pm
    I called it at halftime. Biggest Vikings (NFL) comeback ever, check the time stamps. I’ll call it now. Super Bowl Champions Minnesota Vikings.
    ————————————-
    Heck of a win, but your prediction is laughable. You know, since the Vikes have been completely destroyed by the two teams in the NFC that will be in the playoffs, the Eagles and the Cowboys.

  60. “NO one is going to want to meet them in the playoffs. I see no one in the NFC stopping them from the Super Bowl. with the talent they have they should be two years ago for top picks and rebuilding quickly, the team talent wise is a dumpster fire with an old QB who has one year left.”

    Any of that special eggnog left?

  61. Bad teams lose these types of games but kudos to the Vikings. This should eliminate Jeff Saturday from the 2023 Colt Head Coach candidate pool.

  62. KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:11 pm
    Well well well…..I’m going to guess some earlier comments have not aged well
    ____
    Let’s not pick on Packer fans. They can’t help themselves

  64. It’s almost like the Colts forgot that they were supposed to tank until it was too late—but they regrouped and pulled it off. Irsay will sleep better tonight.

  65. Jeff Saturday had a bad Saturday. Hopefully the owner will phone him and inform him his coaching search wont include him.
    The offensive scheme was offensive alright. Run, pass short, run pass short run pass short. Very inventive.
    Matt Ryan should hang it up. If he didnt get it that his ship has sailed, time to say adios the the game then you know why the colts lost.

  66. Laughing at all the posts saying the game was rigged for the Vikings to comeback? Huh? Refs literally took two tds off the board for the Vikings. 50/50 call on the Reagor punt return. The scoop and score negated TD was probably the worst call I have ever seen.

  67. pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:43 pm
    Why not just add some points to the board when no one is looking? Wouldn’t be any nore shady than the refs marching the Vikings down field over and over

    //////////////////

    Packer fan lol 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩

  68. pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:43 pm

    Why not just add some points to the board when no one is looking? Wouldn’t be any nore shady than the refs marching the Vikings down field over and over.

    Also, Matt Ryan is terrible.
    /////////////////////////
    But the refs didn’t take two TD’s off the board for the Colts.

  69. Wafflestomp says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:36 pm
    It only took the Vikings 5 quarters to take down the 5-8-1 Indianapolis Colts, at home I might add.

    //////////////

    packer fan I might add 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩

  70. dmca12 says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:46 pm

    artic19 says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:34 pm
    I thought the Packers won the division? That’s what we were told by many here was going to happen.

    ————————————————————
    Because that’s what usually happens. Be proud of your division t shirt and wild card loss. Your defense still stinks and you were down 33-0 to the Colts at home.
    /////////////////////////////////////
    When they say “score board” they mean after the game is over.

  71. People that are saying the refs gave the Vikings the game, phantom face mask negates big punt return, missed fumble negates TD return. If the refs were on the Vikings side they had a strange way of showing it

  72. pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:43 pm
    Why not just add some points to the board when no one is looking? Wouldn’t be any nore shady than the refs marching the Vikings down field over and over.

    Also, Matt Ryan is terrible
    __
    Packer fan blubbering is awesome

  73. pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:43 pm
    Why not just add some points to the board when no one is looking? Wouldn’t be any nore shady than the refs marching the Vikings down field over and over.
    —————————————————————
    The Packers are so bad this year, their fans have resorted to espousing conspiracy theories to explain the Vikings 11-3 record.

  75. pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:43 pm
    Why not just add some points to the board when no one is looking? Wouldn’t be any nore shady than the refs marching the Vikings down field over and over.

    Also, Matt Ryan is terrible
    __
    When don’t Packer fan cry about refs?

  76. This should be pretty evident: This wasn’t the biggest comeback of all time. It was the biggest tank job of all time. It took a lot of hard work to lose this one, but they pulled off the loss when they needed it!

  78. I saw the score at halftime and immediately thought “how many TDs did they get on defense and special teams”? Because you KNOW they are never getting 33 points on offended.

    I don’t know if the comeback is a huge shocker or not. They can’t move the ball on offence, period.

  79. tyrobjenkins says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:33 pm

    Kick the colts out of the league. Matt Ryan to the hall of fame for being the all time greatest choke artist.
    ———————-

    He only spotted the defense 33 points. How is it his fault?

  80. First order of business for Saturday should be to FIRE the DC immediately and not even let him ride on the team plane back to Indy! There is absolutely no reason for blowing a 33 point lead = NONE.

  81. So many people blaming Matty Ice. It’s not his fault that hid offensive coordinator in the Super Bowl kept calling passing plays when all they had to do was keep running the ball keep the clock moving. And this game I mean come on dudes old and he’s got a joke of a head coach. If your defense gives up 40 points in one half its not a good thing

  82. pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:43 pm
    Why not just add some points to the board when no one is looking? Wouldn’t be any nore shady than the refs marching the Vikings down field over and over.

    Also, Matt Ryan is terrible.

    *****************
    I guess you didn’t notice the td’s called back. One thing I do notice is you’re always on here crying. Waaaaaaaaaaa

  85. No coach in NFL history who’s name is also the day of the week they play on has won that game. Also, until today, no coach in NFL history who’s name is also a day of the week they play on has lost that game.

  87. For all the truly horrendous officiating today, did you see on the last offensive play, after two Colts had tackled two Vikings after the play to prevent the ball from being set, that the group of officials still had to surround the referee and beg him to actually call the penalty? He really seemed resistant. Something is up there; I’m wondering if he is the same guy who blew the calls on the two defensive touchdowns that were wrongly called back. Absolutely crazy.

  88. Vikings do this what, every 4 or 5 years, inevitably lose in the playoffs and crush their fan-base hopes again. I doubt the Eagles 49ers and Cowboys will be so accommodating, but sincerely, enjoy the division win, because it will be back into hibernation next year.

  90. The Vikings are the worst 11-3 team in the history of sports. Point differential is telling. So is taking 5 quarters to put a garbage team away.

  92. brees4mvp says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:30 pm
    NFL is rigged for your entertainment

    _____________________________

    This combo of username and comment is truly rich.

  94. pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:43 pm
    Why not just add some points to the board when no one is looking? Wouldn’t be any nore shady than the refs marching the Vikings down field over and over.

    Also, Matt Ryan is terrible
    ___
    Sweet blubbering tears

  95. isitfootballseasonyet says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:53 pm
    Wafflestomp says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:36 pm
    It only took the Vikings 5 quarters to take down the 5-8-1 Indianapolis Colts, at home I might add.

    //////////////

    packer fan I might add 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩
    ____________

    No crying from me, in fact this game was laughable.
    The Vikings were playing a terrible team with a t.v. analyst as a head coach.
    And all week long I fully expected the Vikings to win this game. 100%.
    I just never thought it would take them 5 whole quarters to get the job done. 🤣

  98. Wow, so impressive NOT. Reminds me of all star wrestling. Was anyone surprised? Becoming common place.

  102. artic19 says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:34 pm
    I thought the Packers won the division? That’s what we were told by many here was going to happen
    ———-
    This isn’t “MR ROGERS NEIGHBORHOOD”anymore.
    IT’S VIKES COUNTRY NOW,….BUT be careful next year it could be the “LIONS,TIGERS and BEARS” oh my.
    oh forgot the tigers are a baseball team.

    BUT like i told my wife……….PAY ATTENTION ,and NEVER COUNT THEM OUT they are up and coming ,while the Pack is going back to making “cheese curds”.

  103. I’m seeing a lot of comments about the roughing penalty. Vikings had 2 defensive touchdowns taken away. Phantom face mask during Reagor punt return was called also which was huge as well. But your living and dieing by that roughing penalty… Vikings won this game with absolutely zero controversy and zero “Luck”.

  104. The previous record was a 32 point comeback by Frank Reich in 1992 for the Bills. The Colts fired Reich as their HC earlier this season. Revenge of the Reich.

  106. thenorseman817 says:
    December 17, 2022 at 6:01 pm
    pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:43 pm
    Why not just add some points to the board when no one is looking? Wouldn’t be any nore shady than the refs marching the Vikings down field over and over.

    Also, Matt Ryan is terrible.

    *****************
    I guess you didn’t notice the td’s called back. One thing I do notice is you’re always on here crying. Waaaaaaaaaaa
    ___
    And if you comment on a Packer thread he has a melt down about it. More waaaaaaa

  107. I had that feeling that others have mentioned once the Vikings got to 14 points? I’m a packer fan, but you have to give credit to the Vikings for this one? I mean wow.. they didn’t give up? What you don’t do is excuse the Colts for horrendous play calling on offense and letting the Vikings get back on this one? Like it’s 3rd and 7 and you do double 3 yard out patterns praying that the WR will make a play? That’s garbage. Like you’re up 33 points and you just can’t run any passing plays to get 6 yards? There’s 9 in the box? Like really?

  108. mikestan says:
    December 17, 2022 at 6:16 pm
    Wow, so impressive NOT. Reminds me of all star wrestling. Was anyone surprised? Becoming common place
    /////
    Something that has never happened in nfl history is not common place. But some of these predictable comments are.

  109. The scoop and score….what was that? That’s the worst call I’ve ever seen. The ball was out… laying on the turf. The runner was still up, purple jersey picks it up. What were the refs doing? That crew should be benched.

  110. Wafflestomp says:
    December 17, 2022 at 6:11 pm
    isitfootballseasonyet says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:53 pm
    Wafflestomp says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:36 pm
    It only took the Vikings 5 quarters to take down the 5-8-1 Indianapolis Colts, at home I might add.

    //////////////

    packer fan I might add 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩
    ____________

    No crying from me, in fact this game was laughable.
    The Vikings were playing a terrible team with a t.v. analyst as a head coach.
    And all week long I fully expected the Vikings to win this game. 100%.
    I just never thought it would take them 5 whole quarters to get the job done. 🤣

    ///////////////////

    Um, kinda embarrassing you have to laugh at your own attempt at humor.

  111. longjohnpeter says:
    December 17, 2022 at 6:06 pm
    Vikings do this what, every 4 or 5 years, inevitably lose in the playoffs and crush their fan-base hopes again. I doubt the Eagles 49ers and Cowboys will be so accommodating, but sincerely, enjoy the division win, because it will be back into hibernation next year

    ////////////////

    Ahhhh, smalljohnpeter aka all packer fans is crying 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩

  112. joestemme says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:29 pm
    Is there an athlete with a Less Deserving nickname than “Matty Ice”?

    Biggest Super Bowl blown lead. Check.
    Biggest NFL blow lead. Check

    Matty “Slush” is more like it
    —————
    I’m not a Ryan apologist but people make brainless statements. Ryan does not play defense. If you put up 28 or 36 points you expect the D to hold their end of the bargain and, you know, stop the other team once in a while. What a concept.

  114. mackcarrington says:
    December 17, 2022 at 5:35 pm
    SKOL to the Vikings.
    But you really can’t be happy about that game even with the win

    ///////////////////////

    Spotting a NFL team 33 points and winning. Yeah I CAN be happy about the game. What a dufus

  115. LOL. Sports Entertainment folks. Nothing more than bread and circuses. Gambling houses probably made a fortune on this one today

  116. The biggest meltdown in NFL History by a head coach who isn’t qualified to be on the sidelines of a NFL Team but was hired because he is a friend of the owner and snap the football to a HOF Quarterback and was hired from the ESPN NFL Live program. The 👀 Colts are the dolts of the NFL. Deon Sanders would have stomped the Vikings with that lead.

  118. I turned on the game when it was the 1st qtr. The first thing I saw was Cousins falling on his butt and seeing the Vikings were losing. I turned the game off. I am from Minnesota. I don’t want to see the 2022 version of the cardiac Cards anymore. They are still going to lay an egg in their first playoff game. Did I miss watching the comeback? Nope.

  119. As a Packer fan,… I’ll give Minny credit for staying positive and coming back from down 33 to win in OT. But,… and it’s a big one,.. it was Indy 4 – 8. If that happens against another playoff team,… I doubt they win. The inconsistency of Minny should be concerning.

  120. Congratulations to The Vikings however the NFL needs to answer to the pathetic officiating that made this game closer than it should ever have been

