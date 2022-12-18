After embarrassing debut, Commanders improve Sean Taylor memorial

Getty Images

At their most recent home game, the Commanders unveiled a memorial to safety Sean Taylor. It was forgettable.

Via Pete Halley of NBC Sports Washington, the team has made some changes to the display.

The Nike jersey on the wire mannequin was replaced with a more accurate Reebok version. The socks have been changed, and the ankles have been taped.

Also, small pieces of tape have been added to the facemask. That was a trademark for Taylor, something for which he was fined on multiple occasions.

It’s still not great. But it’s not as bad as it was. Which, for the Commanders, counts as a win.