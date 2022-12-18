Bears’ Teven Jenkins stretchered off field with neck injury

Getty Images

Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins suffered a scary injury today against the Eagles.

Jenkins went down on what seemed like a routine play during the Bears’ first offensive possession and stayed down for several minutes. He was eventually loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the field.

The Bears announced that Jenkins is out for the game with a neck injury.

Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was also injured on the Bears’ first possession and has been ruled out with a concussion.

The Bears and Eagles are tied 0-0 in the first quarter.