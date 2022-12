Getty Images

The Bengals are taking control in Tampa.

After the Buccaneers got off to a hot start, Tom Brady has committed two third-quarter turnovers — an interception and a fumble — and the Bengals have scored touchdowns after both. The Bengals also kicked a field goal after getting good field position following a strange failed fake punt by the Buccaneers.

Cincinnati now leads 20-17 in a game that the Bucs once led 17-0.

Now the Bucs need Brady to engineer a comeback, and to stop turning the ball over.