Buccaneers blow lead, Bengals win and take control of AFC North

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 18, 2022, 7:32 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

In a matchup of two division leaders today in Tampa, the Buccaneers looked like contenders for a half — but the Bengals looked like contenders when it mattered.

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half, only to see the Bengals score 34 unanswered points and win.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 27 of 39 passes for 200 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. It wasn’t one of Burrow’s best games, but after the sluggish start he took advantage of a lot of short fields to engineer scoring drive after scoring drive in the second half.

Those short fields came thanks to some awful mistakes by the Buccaneers, including two Tom Brady interceptions, two Brady lost fumbles, and a horrendous fake punt when the Bucs snapped the ball directly to running back Giovani Bernard, who didn’t appear to have any idea they had called a fake.

With the win, the Bengals are now 10-4 and in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. The Bucs fall to 6-8 but remain in first place in the terrible NFC South. These are both playoff teams, but only one looks like a good team.

32 responses to “Buccaneers blow lead, Bengals win and take control of AFC North

  1. Would Tom Brady have been the GOAT if he was drafted by the Browns,Raiders,Bengals ,Jets etc ?

  2. Brady will be back in Tampa next year only if Todd Bowles is fired, and Sean Payton is hired as the new head coach. Otherwise he’s all done there

  The turnovers in the second half and that ridiculous holding call that bailed Burrow out of the worst play of the year were the difference in this one. Refs caused a 14 point swing off of Chase whining for flags. Bucs still looked god awful though especially Fournette and the offensive line which continues to give Brady fits. Joe Burrow and his four touchdowns were an utter mirage that was propped up to make him keep pace with Mahomes and Allen who are far superior to him. Bengals as a team are decent but Burrow does not impress me.

  8. The GOAT is tarnishing his legacy and has stayed at least one year too long. Getting weary hearing announcers talk about all his records as his team cannot play a competitive game, and neither can he. It’s a shame.

  9. patsfan1818 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:36 pm

    As the beneficiary of the Tuck rule “Lifelong Pats Fans ” don’t get to cry about bad calls .

  10. As a Brady fan I was upset, 4 turnovers Brady really? But then I saw how the Patriots game ended and I don’t feel as bad as Pats fans do right now lol

  Once again Brady jogged off the field without congratulating the opposing team. He may be the goat but he's also the biggest sore loser I've ever seen

  12. Defense wins games in the natti. All you burrow talkers, Hes pretty good. But today, it was defense.

  13. Not sure if it were the weather but Cincy got too comfortable early and realized, oh crap, it’s going to be a ugly game. Then they leaned on their D and Joey B and the offense did what great teams do..

    PS Brady shook hands with Burrow and ran up the tunnel..clearly not in the mood to chat with anybody lol

  14. That was very ugly by Brady. He cost them the game by poor throws and zero runs. Please fire the coach im not sure if hes even breathing half the time. No facial expressions.

  16. Todd Bowles would be a terrific pilot. He could always take you right to the scene of the crash.

  17. It’s always fun to hear Patriots/Brady fans crying about players trying to get flags… You can keep crying about that holding call,but try to remember the missed PI, face masks and holding that the Bucs got away with. It goes both ways. You really think it was the refs and not the Bucs who have that game away? Keep your tinfoil hats on, I love all of you dummies.

  18. Both of these teams looked sloppy. The Steelers dominated both the bucs and the bungles this year. We are better than both of these teams.

  19. I understand it must be disappointing to Tampa fans, but let’s be honest, it’s not like you have first ballot HOF QB Russell Wilson under center.

  20. Once again Brady jogged off the field without congratulating the opposing team. He may be the goat but he’s also the biggest sore loser I’ve ever seen

    ——-/——-/——-/——-

    Wonder if he teaches his kids to be good sports or petulant when they lose. Like dad behaves.

  21. Hilarious seeing comments about the refs. The TB defensive backs were draped all over Chase on several plays without getting the calls. Just have to play through it.

  23. Bengals impose their will on teams in the second half and have done it alot in the last 2 years. The injuries are piling up but they just keep ballin. Great team.

  25. bengal4573 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:44 pm
    Once again Brady jogged off the field without congratulating the opposing team. He may be the goat but he’s also the biggest sore loser I’ve ever seen
    ‐——————————————–
    With all due respect sir, unless I am having hallucinations, I plainly saw Brady on the field, shaking hands, when the game ended.

  26. The NFL is much more like the wrestling than they will admit. Bengals, Bills, Rams, 49ers get ALL the close calls. Last decade it was the Patriots, Steelers and the Packers. The officials have there obvious favorites, whether it comes from Goodell or Vegas who cares! It’s just too obvious. How many critical plays went Burrows way today and Allen’s yesterday.

  27. “patsfan1818 says:

    The turnovers in the second half and that ridiculous holding call that bailed Burrow out of the worst play of the year were the difference in this one. Refs caused a 14 point swing off of Chase whining for flags. Bucs still looked god awful though especially Fournette and the offensive line which continues to give Brady fits. Joe Burrow and his four touchdowns were an utter mirage that was propped up to make him keep pace with Mahomes and Allen who are far superior to him. Bengals as a team are decent but Burrow does not impress me.”

    Bro. #76 Donovan Smith for the Bucs is blatantly holding EVERY DAMN SNAP. Get over it. The GOAT is ready for the pasture.

  31. patsfan1818 says:
    December 18, 2022 at 7:36 pm
    The turnovers in the second half and that ridiculous holding call that bailed Burrow out of the worst play of the year were the difference in this one. Refs caused a 14 point swing off of Chase whining for flags. Bucs still looked god awful though especially Fournette and the offensive line which continues to give Brady fits. Joe Burrow and his four touchdowns were an utter mirage that was propped up to make him keep pace with Mahomes and Allen who are far superior to him. Bengals as a team are decent but Burrow does not impress me.

    ——

    Your tears taste like victory.

