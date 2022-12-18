Chargers take 14-7 lead with Austin Ekeler touchdown

Getty Images

The Titans and Chargers had held each other scoreless since running back Derrick Henry’s 4-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

But early in the final period, running back Austin Ekeler finally broke through to give Los Angeles a lead over Tennessee.

Ekeler took in a 3-yard run for a touchdown, making the score 14-7, Chargers, with 10:28 left in the contest.

The dual-threat running back had powered his way to Tennessee’s 3-yard line with a 12-yard run the play before. And then he finished it off with a tough run up the middle.

Quarterback Justin Herbert got the club in the red zone with a deep pass to receiver Keenan Allen on the left side for a 31-yard gain.

The drive was six plays and went 59 yards, taking 3:06 off the clock. The Chargers had a short field after the Titans missed a 51-yard field goal that would have taken the lead.