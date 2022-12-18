Chase Young is not expected to play tonight

Getty Images

Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is still not ready to return, more than 13 months after he suffered a serious knee injury.

Young is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Giants but after discussing it with Commanders coach Ron Rivera yesterday, they have both agreed he is not going to play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The report says Young could play the final three games of the season, but we’ve been hearing for weeks that Young “could” play, and he keeps not playing. Young’s ACL recovery is taking significantly longer than most players’.

Young’s last game was on November 14, 2021.