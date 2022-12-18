Chiefs escape Houston with 30-24 victory, win 7th consecutive AFC West title

Getty Images

The Chiefs entered Sunday 10-3 with a chance to clinch the AFC West with a win.

The Texans were 1-11-1, but coming off a strong performance against the Cowboys in Dallas.

In theory, it shouldn’t have taken the Chiefs so much to win. But while Houston gave another championship contender all it could handle, in the end, Kansas City came out on top with a 30-24 overtime win.

And with that victory, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West for a seventh consecutive year.

Kansas City had a chance to win the game in regulation. But with just 12 seconds left on the clock, Harrison Butker’s 51-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

It was Butker’s second missed kick of the game, as he also missed an extra point late in the second quarter.

So the game went to overtime tied at 24. The Chiefs had the ball first but had to punt when Patrick Mahomes was sacked on third-and-4 from the Houston 43. After a punt, Houston started at its own 13 — but that’s when disaster struck.

Davis Mills, who had played well, took a scramble to his left but defensive end Frank Clark knocked the ball out of his hands. After a scrum, linebacker Willie Gay came up with the football and a key takeaway.

Kansas City’s offense kept Butker out of the proceedings to end the game, with running back Jerick McKinnon going 26 yards for a game-winning touchdown on the next play.

Penalties and turnovers had kept the Texans in the game. Fumbles by Isiah Pacheco and JuJu Smith-Schuster became touchdowns for Houston. That’s how even though the Chiefs led in yardage 502-219, the game went to overtime.

Mahomes was 36-of-41 passing for 336 yards with two touchdowns. He completed his last 20 attempts in the contest. And he rushed for 33 yards on five attempts, including a 5-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Travis Kelce surpassed Shannon Sharpe for No. 4 all-time in receiving yards for a tight end during the game. Kelce finished with 10 catches on 10 targets for 105 yards.

Smith-Schuster also caught all 10 of his targets for 88 yards. McKinnon caught all eight of his targets for 70 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs are now 11-3, keeping pace with the Bills atop the AFC. But, Buffalo is currently the No. 1 seed as the club holds the tiebreaker after defeating Kansas City earlier this season. The Chiefs will host the Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

At 1-12-1, the Texans will be in Nashville for a Dec. 24 matchup against the division-rival Titans for Week 16.