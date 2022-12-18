Colt McCoy out with concussion, Trace McSorley in for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals may need to finish out the rest of Sunday’s game in Denver without quarterback Colt McCoy.

McCoy got the start because Kyler Murray tore his ACL last weekend, but he went to the locker room after a one-yard run in the third quarter. A cart came out for McCoy, but he was able to walk to the back under his own power.

McCoy was limited in practice two days this week with a neck injury, but the Cardinals have not made an announcement about his current condition.

Trace McSorley is now in the game at quarterback. This is his fourth appearance of the season for Arizona.

Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum was injured on the same play as McCoy. Cody Ford has taken his place.

The Cardinals were able to drive for a field goal after the injuries and now lead the Broncos 9-3.

UPDATE 5:58 p.m. ET: McCoy has been ruled out with a concussion. Beachum is questionable to return with knee and ankle injuries.