Cordarrelle Patterson brings Falcons within 21-18

Getty Images

The Falcons’ running game is keeping them in Sunday’s matchup with the Saints.

Cordarrelle Patterson ran for a three-yard touchdown to bring Atlanta within 21-16 with 7:07 left to play at the Superdome. Quarterback Desmond Ridder was sacked on a two-point try, but Cam Jordan was flagged for a facemask and Tyler Allgeier ran for two points on the next snap.

The Falcons took over on the Saints’ 32-yard-line after a short punt by Blake Gilliken and they ran on eight straight plays to get into the end zone.

Allgeier has 123 yards and Patterson has 47 to help the Falcons overcome a tepid day in the passing game well enough to give themselves a chance to eke out a win on the road.